Lockheed Martin Implements RapidDeploy's Nimbus Solution for Cloud Aided Dispatch to Support their Facility Emergency and Tactical Response Needs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, successfully implemented its Nimbus platform for cloud-aided dispatch to Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility, which manages the production of 120+ fixed-wing military aircraft annually, will bring the capabilities of the Nimbus platform to its emergency response portfolio, ensuring real time situational awareness and dispatch for the facility's 15,000+ daily personnel.

"RapidDeploy's cloud aided dispatch platform, Nimbus, incorporates a multitude of data integrations from dozens of vendors to provide the best comprehensive operating picture for its users," Jon Samuelson, Vice President of Commercial Operations said. "Lockheed Martin's critical security needs at this facility warrant the kinds of services Nimbus can deliver, proving again that what we do for public safety also resonates with many other, similar verticals."

Nimbus brings information in real-time information, like location of dispatched vehicles, emergency personnel, and incident feeds to Lockheed Martin's Security and Emergency Services(SES) operations team at the facility. Nimbus also has a mobile application, which puts modern data capabilities at the fingertips of mobile users, ranging from advanced location tracking and navigation to innovative voice control features. Mobile users can now collaborate with dispatchers and others in near real time, maximizing efficiency and safety.

"We have seen what RapidDeploy has done for 911 centers across the country," Steven Jean, Deputy Fire Chief at Lockheed Martin said. "Taking that application and overlaying onto our enterprise needs was seamless, and we're excited to see how Nimbus performs in the hands of our Fire and EMS operations team members."

To learn more about RapidDeploy's 911 Public Safety ecosystem visit www.rapiddeploy.com .

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/

About Lockheed Martin:

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

