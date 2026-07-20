Lockheed Martin Introduces PAC-3 ACE™ - A High-Performance, Low-Cost Interceptor

PAC-3 ACE costs less than half of PAC-3 MSE

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced the introduction of the PAC-3® Adapted Capability Effector (PAC-3 ACE™), a low-cost interceptor built to defeat a wide range of air and missile threats for less than half the cost of a PAC-3 MSE per unit.

A rendering of Lockheed Martin’s PAC-3 ACE interceptor.

PAC-3 ACE will give allied forces a rapidly fielded, complementary air defense effector option that can be deployed in record time. To achieve this, Lockheed Martin will collaborate with American and European industry partners and suppliers, enhancing the resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base worldwide.

THE BIG PICTURE

Built on the proven PAC‑3 fire‑control system and fully linked to the Patriot weapon system and the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), PAC‑3 ACE speeds up development, testing and deployment far beyond traditional programs. It also ensures allied forces can field a common interceptor and bolster the PAC‑3 network at the same time.

WHY IT MATTERS

Cost-effective performance: Significantly lowers the cost-per-kill against a wide range of threats, with the reliability PAC-3 is known for, while providing magazine depth the current global climate necessitates.

Significantly lowers the cost-per-kill against a wide range of threats, with the reliability PAC-3 is known for, while providing magazine depth the current global climate necessitates. Rapid fielding : Uses highly effective and battle-proven PAC-3 software and IBCS integration to shorten development cycles and achieve rapid initial production.

: Uses highly effective and battle-proven PAC-3 software and IBCS integration to shorten development cycles and achieve rapid initial production. Multi-threat coverage: Designed to counter airbreathing threats, cruise missiles, close-range and short-range ballistic missiles within a single platform.

Designed to counter airbreathing threats, cruise missiles, close-range and short-range ballistic missiles within a single platform. Allied resilience: Joint development and production with European partners creates a shared, interoperable interceptor that strengthens transatlantic defense posture.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE

"American and allied warfighters need a solution that is battle-tested and budget-smart, and PAC-3 ACE delivers exactly that by building on the unrivaled performance of the PAC-3 MSE," said Tim Cahill, president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "As we look to partner with our allies, we can further enhance resiliency and ensure our forces can swiftly counter emerging threats today and tomorrow."

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin