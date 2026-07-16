Lockheed Martin to Provide Next-Generation Logistics and Sustainment Support for U.S. Special Operations Command Under New Contract

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a historic investment to rebuild the Arsenal of Freedom, the Department of War named Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) the prime contractor of U.S. Special Operations Command's (USSOCOM) next-generation logistics and sustainment support program.

SOF GLSS 2 provides a wide range of mission-critical services, including aircraft and vehicle maintenance, IT and electronics support to the U.S. Special Operations community.

The $10.5 billion, 12-year contract funds the Special Operations Forces Global Logistics Support Services II (GLSS2), a competitive follow-on contract to previous ones managed by Lockheed Martin since 2010 to ensure U.S. Special Operations has the sustainment and life-cycle management to support rapid deployment and mission overmatch.

THE BIG PICTURE

Under the new contract, Lockheed Martin will continue to execute day-to-day activities and conduct sustainment and life-cycle management of:

Global supply chain of parts, warehouses and depots;

Aircraft, vehicle and equipment repair, maintenance and modifications; and

Critical infrastructure support and business process transformation.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE

"Lockheed Martin is deeply honored to stand beside the men and women of our Special Operations Forces," said Vic Torla, vice president, Lockheed Martin SOF GLSS. "For more than 16 years, our teams have relentlessly delivered the logistics and sustainment expertise required to accomplish our nation's most critical missions. We recognize the urgency of every operation, and our dedicated personnel, parts, and services are positioned to meet the SOF warfighter's needs. Building on the proven success with the SOF CLSS and SOF GLSS programs, we are poised to further transform SOF logistics worldwide, ensuring our exceptional operators always have what they need, when they need it."

WHY IT MATTERS

SOF GLSS 2 is USSOCOM's largest service contract vehicle, providing a wide range of mission-critical services, including aircraft and vehicle maintenance, IT and electronics support to the U.S. Special Operations community.

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

The Lockheed Martin-led Global Logistics Support Services team includes numerous subcontractor partners that provide capabilities to benefit special operations forces and ensure they receive the highest possible level of support.

Lockheed Martin SOF GLSS is located at Bluegrass Station in Lexington, Kentucky, and employs over 3,300 employees worldwide. The company continues to expand its sustainment and logistics services to military and government agencies worldwide, and has a global network of people, facilities, suppliers and partners supporting around-the-clock operations.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin