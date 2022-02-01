Lockheed Martin Names Jay Malave as Chief Financial Officer

"As we work to advance the capabilities that will serve our customers throughout the 21st century, Jay's leadership will be instrumental to our continued growth and performance," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet. "He brings a wealth of insight and expertise about our industry and customers as we chart the course ahead for success."

"Lockheed Martin's strong balance sheet and enviable position as the aerospace and defense leader provides tremendous opportunities ahead to the benefit of our customers, shareholders, employees, and taxpayers," said Malave. "It is a privilege to lead such a highly regarded finance organization and advance the company's vision to deter the threats of the future and connect domains for a more secure world."

John Mollard, who served as acting CFO on an interim basis, will continue as vice president and treasurer.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the company.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin