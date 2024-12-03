Lockheed Martin Names New General Counsel

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) named Kevin O'Connor as the corporation's new senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Effective Jan. 13, O'Connor will succeed Maryanne Lavan, who plans to retire. O'Connor most recently served as senior vice president and chief legal officer for Carrier.

"Kevin is a proven leader who brings insight, expertise, and a shared commitment to our 21st Century Security® vision. I look forward to working with him as we continue to prioritize strong governance and delivering more cutting-edge capabilities faster and more affordably to the United States and our allies," said Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. "Over her exceptional 34-year career at Lockheed Martin, Maryanne has made a mark on our company through her leadership, guidance and integrity. I appreciate her many years of service and wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Lavan will serve as a strategic advisor through the first quarter of 2025 to help ensure a smooth transition.

About Kevin O'Connor

As senior vice president and chief legal officer for Carrier, O'Connor oversaw the company's legal and compliance matters worldwide. He also was responsible for government and regulatory affairs, where he developed and executed advocacy strategies to support global business growth.

Prior to joining Carrier, he served as chief legal officer for Point72. Before that, O'Connor served as the vice president of Global Ethics & Compliance, UTC, and was a partner at the law firm Bracewell LLP.

O'Connor is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience, bringing to the role a strong combination of experience in government and the private sector, including at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as U.S. attorney for Connecticut and as associate attorney general of the United States, the third-ranking official at the Department of Justice.

"It is an honor to join Lockheed Martin at such an exciting time in its history, when national security solutions are of paramount importance," said O'Connor. "The opportunity to work with such an incredibly talented team while continuing to ensure the highest standards in governance and compliance is truly exciting. I look forward to working with the leadership team to help advance Lockheed Martin's critical mission in this dynamic environment."

