Lockheed Martin Opens Rapid Fielding Center, Accelerating Defense Innovation and Production

New facility delivers speed, agility and a customer-first approach to build the Arsenal of Freedom

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) opened its Rapid Fielding Center, a facility that streamlines the end-to-end development, testing and prototype production of next-generation systems and solutions for U.S. government customers.

The flexible, modular environment uses the latest in production and prototyping technologies, enabling Lockheed Martin to develop and scale new capabilities quickly in response to the government's accelerated acquisition schedules, setting a new industry standard for speed to field as the country builds the Arsenal of Freedom.

The new Rapid Fielding Center enables Lockheed Martin to design, prototype and field advanced solutions faster than ever before. A rendering of how Lockheed Martin’s Rapid Fielding Center can be customized for unique development programs, accelerating the timeline from concept to production.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Rapid Fielding Center is integrated with the manufacturing floor, providing proximity to advanced production equipment and skilled tradespeople to allow for immediate feedback on design. The model reduces cost and accelerates the delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter.

WHY IT MATTERS

Speed to market: Prototypes that once required years of development can now be designed, fabricated and validated within months, delivering capability upgrades on an accelerated timetable.

Prototypes that once required years of development can now be designed, fabricated and validated within months, delivering capability upgrades on an accelerated timetable. Cost-effective scaling: The modular layout can be reconfigured quickly to meet evolving program needs, optimizing manufacturing flow before handoff to the final-production site.

The modular layout can be reconfigured quickly to meet evolving program needs, optimizing manufacturing flow before handoff to the final-production site. Continuous improvement: Life-cycle data captured during prototyping enables digital feedback, allowing rapid insertion of product enhancements that directly address evolving threat environments.

Life-cycle data captured during prototyping enables digital feedback, allowing rapid insertion of product enhancements that directly address evolving threat environments. Investments: Lockheed Martin has invested more than $7 billion since President Donald Trump's first term to expand capacity for priority systems, including approximately $2 billion dedicated to accelerating munitions production. Lockheed Martin is planning a multibillion-dollar investment over the next three years to expand production and build and modernize more than 20 facilities in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas. This includes upgrading existing facilities and incorporating advanced manufacturing techniques, production lines, tooling and plant layouts to meet urgent production demand.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVES

"The Rapid Fielding Center showcases how Lockheed Martin is leading the industry with innovation, speed and a relentless customer focus," said Randy Crites, vice president, Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs. "From concept to low-rate production, we can now deliver mission-critical solutions in a fraction of the traditional timeline, directly supporting the government's urgent ramp-up needs."

"Over the coming months, our multidisciplinary teams will work hand in hand with U.S. partners to execute additional prototype runs, integrate emerging technologies and transition capabilities to full-rate production," said Mike Patton, vice president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Operations. "The Rapid Fielding Center gives our customers the agility, flexibility and discreet mobility they require to maintain decisive advantage across any operational domain."

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com .

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin