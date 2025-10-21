Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales of $18.6 billion

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] today reported third quarter 2025 sales of $18.6 billion, compared to $17.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2025 were $1.6 billion, or $6.95 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $6.80 per share, in the third quarter of 2024. Cash from operations was $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Free cash flow was $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

"Based on the effectiveness and reliability of our products and systems, strong demand from Lockheed Martin's customers—both in the United States and among our allies—continues. As a result of this unprecedented demand, we are increasing production capacity significantly across a wide range of our lines of business," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President, and CEO Jim Taiclet. "Our record $179 billion backlog—more than two and a half years of sales—underscores the trust our customers place in us and underpins our company's long‑term growth prospects. Major contract awards for the CH‑53K and PAC‑3 MSE programs are the largest ever for our Rotary and Mission Systems and Missiles and Fire Control businesses, respectively. Additionally, in close collaboration with our customers, we finalized the contracts covering Lots 18 and 19 of the F‑35 early in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin has delivered a record 143 F‑35 Lightning II jets through the end of the third quarter.

"Looking ahead, we are investing aggressively in both new digital technologies and physical production capacity needed to meet the top defense priorities of the United States and its allies—and we are doing so in partnership with a number of leading technology partners, large and small. Major national‑defense initiatives like the Golden Dome for America demand proven leadership in a wide range of skills, including integrated air and missile defense, space warfare and highly secure command‑and‑control systems. Lockheed Martin is the capable leader and integrator across industry for these types of initiatives. Moreover, our disciplined capital deployment continues to provide robust, reliable rewards for our shareholders, highlighted by 23 consecutive years of dividend increases. Together, these results reflect a company built for performance today and poised for growth tomorrow."

Summary Financial Results

The following table presents the company's summary financial results:



(in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales

$ 18,609

$ 17,104

$ 54,727

$ 52,421

























Business segment operating profit1

$ 2,029

$ 1,870

$ 4,685

$ 5,657



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

380

406

1,138

1,218



Impairment and other charges

—

—

(66)

(87)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(70)

(61)

(197)

(183)



Other, net

(59)

(75)

(160)

(288)



Total unallocated items

251

270

715

660



Consolidated operating profit

$ 2,280

$ 2,140

$ 5,400

$ 6,317

























Net earnings

$ 1,619

$ 1,623

$ 3,673

$ 4,809

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 6.95

$ 6.80

$ 15.69

$ 20.05

























Cash from operations

$ 3,728

$ 2,438

$ 5,338

$ 5,949



Capital expenditures

(381)

(355)

(1,186)

(1,103)



Free cash flow1

$ 3,347

$ 2,083

$ 4,152

$ 4,846























1 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

























Cash from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was $3.7 billion with free cash flow of $3.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion with $2.1 billion in free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in cash from operations was primarily due to a decrease in working capital driven by the F‑35 Lots 18‑19 contract; and lower tax payments, reflecting the impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the Tax Act).

The company's cash activities in the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025, included the following:

paying cash dividends of $765 million;

paying $1.0 billion to repurchase 2.3 million shares;

paying off $1.4 billion of commercial paper; and

receiving net proceeds from debt issuances of $1,985 million.

As previously announced on Oct. 9, 2025, the company's board authorized the repurchase of its common stock up to an additional $2.0 billion, increasing the total authorization for potential future common stock repurchases to $9.1 billion. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated by the board of directors at any time. The amount of shares ultimately purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable law and regulation.

Additionally, on Oct. 9, 2025, the company authorized a fourth quarter dividend payment of $3.45 per share, representing an increase of $0.15 per share, or 5%, over the prior quarterly dividend payment.

2025 Financial Outlook

The company's financial outlook for 2025 and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this news release. The financial outlook for 2025 does not include potential impacts of government shutdown, or Executive Orders issued by the Administration. Additionally, it is the company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed or potential acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, future gains or losses related to changes in valuations of the company's net assets and liabilities for deferred compensation plans or early-stage company investments, pension annuity contracts or discretionary contributions, financing transactions, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. For additional factors that may impact the company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in millions, except per share data)

Current Update2

July 2025

















Sales

~$74,250 - $74,750

~$73,750 - $74,750

















Business segment operating profit1

~$6,675 - $6,725

~$6,600 - $6,700

















Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

~$1,125

~$1,125

















Diluted earnings per share

~$22.15 - $22.35

~$21.70 - $22.00

















Cash from operations

~$8,500

~$8,500 - $8,700



Capital expenditures

~$1,900

~$1,900



Free cash flow1

~$6,600

~$6,600 - $6,800















1 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

2 The 2025 financial outlook incorporates the company's current assessment of the impact of tariffs and related recovery of tariffs on its contracts. However, the company cannot predict how tariffs will evolve and the actual impacts may differ from the company's expectations. It also does not include potential non-cash charges associated with the conversion of pension annuity contracts that the company may execute as early as the fourth quarter of 2025.









Segment Results

The company operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the company's consolidated financial results.



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales



















Aeronautics

$ 7,256

$ 6,487

$ 21,733

$ 20,609



Missiles and Fire Control

3,624

3,175

10,430

9,270



Rotary and Mission Systems

4,373

4,367

12,696

13,003



Space

3,356

3,075

9,868

9,539



Total sales

$ 18,609

$ 17,104

$ 54,727

$ 52,421

























Operating profit



















Aeronautics

$ 682

$ 659

$ 1,304

$ 2,089



Missiles and Fire Control

510

456

1,454

1,217



Rotary and Mission Systems

506

483

855

1,408



Space

331

272

1,072

943



Total business segment operating profit

2,029

1,870

4,685

5,657



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS operating adjustment

380

406

1,138

1,218



Impairment and other charges

—

—

(66)

(87)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(70)

(61)

(197)

(183)



Other, net

(59)

(75)

(160)

(288)



Total unallocated items

251

270

715

660



Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,280

$ 2,140

$ 5,400

$ 6,317





















































For information on factors impacting comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margins, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments increased segment operating profit by approximately $365 million in the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025. Consolidated net profit booking rate adjustments increased segment operating profit by approximately $375 million in the quarter ended Sept. 29, 2024, which included an $85 million favorable profit rate adjustment for a claim associated with a contract to modernize and install new engines in C-5 Galaxy aircraft and losses of $80 million recognized on a classified program at Aeronautics.

Aeronautics



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales

$ 7,256

$ 6,487

$ 21,733

$ 20,609



Operating profit

682

659

1,304

2,089



Operating margin

9.4 %

10.2 %

6.0 %

10.1 %



Aeronautics' sales during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $769 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $965 million on the F-35 program due to higher volume on production and sustainment contracts and the delays in receiving additional contractual authorization and funding under the Lots 18-19 contract in the third quarter of 2024. This increase was partially offset by lower sales of $140 million on classified contracts due to lower volume.

Aeronautics' operating profit during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $23 million, or 3%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to a $70 million increase from higher volume, as described above, partially offset by a $45 million decrease in profit booking rate adjustments. The decrease in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to $40 million of unfavorable profit adjustments on C-130 programs. In addition, profit booking rate adjustments from 2024 that did not recur include a favorable profit rate adjustments of $85 million for a claim associated with a C-5 Galaxy contract and an unfavorable profit rate adjustment of $80 million on a classified program.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales

$ 3,624

$ 3,175

$ 10,430

$ 9,270



Operating profit

510

456

1,454

1,217



Operating margin

14.1 %

14.4 %

13.9 %

13.1 %



MFC's sales during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $449 million, or 14%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $280 million on tactical and strike missile programs due to production ramp-up on Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) and precision fires programs; and $235 million for integrated air and missile defense programs primarily due to production ramp-up on PAC-3.

MFC's operating profit during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $54 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to a $45 million increase from production ramp-up as described above.

Rotary and Mission Systems



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales

$ 4,373

$ 4,367

$ 12,696

$ 13,003



Operating profit

506

483

855

1,408



Operating margin

11.6 %

11.1 %

6.7 %

10.8 %



RMS' sales during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 were comparable to the same period in 2024. Sales increased $190 million on Sikorsky helicopter programs due to higher production volume on Black Hawk programs and $40 million on various C6ISR programs due to higher volume. These increases were offset by lower sales of $155 million on integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to lower volume on the Aegis and CSC programs, and $75 million for various training, logistics and simulation (TLS) programs due to lower volume.

RMS' operating profit during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $23 million, or 5%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to favorable contract mix at Sikorsky.

Space



(in millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024



Sales

$ 3,356

$ 3,075

$ 9,868

$ 9,539



Operating profit

331

272

1,072

943



Operating margin

9.9 %

8.8 %

10.9 %

9.9 %



Space's sales during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $281 million, or 9%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher sales of $160 million for strategic and missile defense programs due to higher volume on the Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) and Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) programs; and $70 million on national security space programs due to classified volume.

Space's operating profit during the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 increased $59 million, or 22%, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was attributable to two primary factors: a $45 million increase in profit booking rate adjustments and a $20 million increase in volume, as described above. The increase in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to higher net favorable profit adjustments on the FBM program.

Total equity earnings (ULA) represented approximately $5 million, or 2% of Space's operating profit during both the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 and 2024.

Income Taxes

The company's effective income tax rate was 16.5% and 15.4% for the quarters ended Sept. 28, 2025 and Sept. 29, 2024. The higher effective income tax rate for the quarter ended Sept. 28, 2025 was attributable to the Tax Act primarily driven by lower tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income (FDII) partially offset by the favorable resolution of certain federal income tax audit items with the Internal Revenue Service. The rates for all periods benefited from research and development tax credits, dividends paid to the company's defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature, tax deductions for FDII and employee equity awards.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation G). While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of the company, this information should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

Business segment operating profit

Business segment operating profit represents operating profit from the company's business segments before unallocated income and expense. This measure is used by the company's senior management in evaluating the performance of its business segments and is a performance goal in the company's annual incentive plan. Business segment operating margin is calculated by dividing business segment operating profit by sales. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.



(in millions)

Current Update

July 2025



Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)

~$6,675 - $6,725

~$6,600 - $6,700



FAS/CAS operating adjustment1

~1,520

~1,520



Intangible asset amortization expense

~(255)

~(255)



Other, net

~(355)

~(335)



Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)

~$7,585 - $7,635

~$7,530 - $7,630















1 Reflects the amount by which total CAS pension cost of $1.6 billion exceeds FAS pension service cost and excludes non-service FAS pension expense. Refer to the supplemental table "Selected Financial Data" included in this news release for a detail of the FAS/CAS operating adjustment.









Free cash flow

Free cash flow is cash from operations less capital expenditures. The company's capital expenditures are comprised of equipment and facilities infrastructure and information technology (inclusive of costs for the development or purchase of internal-use software that are capitalized). The company uses free cash flow to evaluate its business performance and overall liquidity and it is a performance goal in the company's annual and long-term incentive plans. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it represents the amount of cash generated from operations after reinvesting in the business and that may be available to return to stockholders and creditors (through dividends, stock repurchases and debt repayments) or available to fund acquisitions or other investments. The entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures, however, because it does not account for certain mandatory expenditures, such as the repayment of maturing debt and future pension contributions.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Lockheed Martin Corporation will webcast live the earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor . The accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts are also available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor .

For additional information, visit the company's website: www.lockheedmartin.com .

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.lockheedmartin.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and are based on Lockheed Martin's current expectations and assumptions. The words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "scheduled," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as:

the company's reliance on contracts with the U.S. Government, which are dependent on U.S. Government funding and can be terminated for convenience, and the company's ability to negotiate favorable contract terms;

budget uncertainty, the risk of future budget cuts, the impact of continuing resolution funding mechanisms, the debt ceiling and government shutdowns, and changing funding and acquisition priorities;

risks related to the development, production, sustainment, performance, schedule, cost and requirements of complex and technologically advanced programs, including the F-35 program;

planned production rates and orders for significant programs, compliance with stringent performance and reliability standards, and materials availability, including government furnished equipment and rare earth minerals;

the timing of contract awards or contract definitization, decisions by government customers to impose contract terms following undefinitized contract actions, achievement of performance milestones, customer acceptance of product deliveries, and receipt of customer payments;

the company's ability to recover costs under U.S. Government contracts, the mix of fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contracts and the risks inherent in preparing estimates for fixed-price contracts (particularly for complex and technologically advanced programs);

customer procurement and other policies, laws, regulations and executive actions that affect the company and its industry, programs, future opportunities, and financial performance, including those relating to mission priorities, competing domestic and international spending, contracting terms (such as fixed-price requirements), treatment of contractor performance issues, and contractor access to competitive opportunities;

performance and/or financial viability of key suppliers, teammates, joint ventures (including United Launch Alliance), joint venture partners, subcontractors and customers;

economic, industry, business and political conditions including their effects on governmental policy;

the impact of inflation and other cost pressures;

government actions that restrict or prevent the sale or delivery of the company's products (such as delays in approvals for exports requiring Congressional notification);

foreign policy and international trade actions taken by governments such as tariffs, sanctions, embargoes, export and import controls, buying preferences, and other trade restrictions;

the company's success expanding into and doing business in adjacent markets and internationally and the risks posed by international sales, including potential effects from fluctuations in currency exchange rates;

changes in non-U.S. national priorities and government budgets and planned orders;

the competitive environment for the company's products and services;

the company's ability to develop and commercialize new technologies and products, including emerging digital and network technologies and capabilities;

the company's ability to benefit fully from or adequately protect its intellectual property rights;

the company's ability to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce and the impact of work stoppages or other labor disruptions;

cyber or other security threats or other disruptions faced by the company or its suppliers;

the company's ability to implement and continue, and the timing and impact of, capitalization changes such as share repurchases, dividend payments and financing transactions;

the accuracy of the company's estimates and projections;

changes in pension plan assumptions and actual returns on pension assets; cash funding requirements and pension annuity contracts and associated charges;

realizing the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or divestitures, investments, joint ventures, teaming arrangements or internal reorganizations, and market volatility affecting the fair value of investments that are marked to market;

the company's efforts to increase the efficiency of its operations and improve the affordability of its products and services, including through digital transformation and cost reduction initiatives;

the risk of an impairment of the company's assets, including the potential impairment of goodwill and intangibles;

the availability and adequacy of the company's insurance and indemnities;

compliance with laws, regulations, policies, and customer requirements relating to environmental matters;

the impact of public health crises, natural disasters and other severe weather conditions on the company's business and financial results, including supply chain disruptions and delays, employee absences, and program delays;

changes in accounting, U.S. or foreign tax, export or other laws, regulations, and policies and their interpretation or application, and changes in the amount or reevaluation of uncertain tax positions; and

the outcome of legal proceedings, bid protests, environmental remediation efforts, audits, administrative reviews, government investigations or government allegations that the company has failed to comply with law, other contingencies and U.S. Government identification of deficiencies in its business systems.

These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The company's filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, or through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The company's actual financial results likely will be different from those projected due to the inherent nature of projections. Given these uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on in making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of its issuance. Except where required by applicable law, the company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.



Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Earnings1 (unaudited; in millions, except per share data)









Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended





Sept. 28, 2025

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024

Sales

$ 18,609

$ 17,104

$ 54,727

$ 52,421

Operating costs and expenses

(16,369)

(14,987)

(49,430)

(46,181)

Gross profit

2,240

2,117

5,297

6,240

Other income, net

40

23

103

77

Operating profit

2,280

2,140

5,400

6,317

Interest expense

(286)

(256)

(828)

(772)

Non-service FAS pension (expense) income

(99)

16

(296)

47

Other non-operating income, net

43

18

115

109

Earnings before income taxes

1,938

1,918

4,391

5,701

Income tax expense

(319)

(295)

(718)

(892)

Net earnings

$ 1,619

$ 1,623

$ 3,673

$ 4,809

Effective tax rate

16.5 %

15.4 %

16.4 %

15.6 %





















Earnings per common share

















Basic

$ 6.98

$ 6.83

$ 15.74

$ 20.12

Diluted

$ 6.95

$ 6.80

$ 15.69

$ 20.05





















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic

231.9

237.5

233.3

239.0

Diluted

232.8

238.6

234.1

239.9





















Common shares reported in stockholders' equity at end of period









230

236





















1 The company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on Sept. 28, for the third quarter of 2025 and Sept. 29, for the third quarter of 2024. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the company's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.



Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Segment Summary Operating Results (unaudited; in millions)









Quarters Ended





Nine Months Ended









Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024

%

Change

Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024

%

Change

Sales

























Aeronautics

$ 7,256

$ 6,487

12 %

$ 21,733

$ 20,609

5 %

Missiles and Fire Control

3,624

3,175

14 %

10,430

9,270

13 %

Rotary and Mission Systems

4,373

4,367

— %

12,696

13,003

(2 %)

Space

3,356

3,075

9 %

9,868

9,539

3 %

Total sales

$ 18,609

$ 17,104

9 %

$ 54,727

$ 52,421

4 %





























Operating profit

























Aeronautics

$ 682

$ 659

3 %

$ 1,304

$ 2,089

(38 %)

Missiles and Fire Control

510

456

12 %

1,454

1,217

19 %

Rotary and Mission Systems

506

483

5 %

855

1,408

(39 %)

Space

331

272

22 %

1,072

943

14 %

Total business segment operating profit

2,029

1,870

9 %

4,685

5,657

(17 %)

Unallocated items

























FAS/CAS operating adjustment

380

406





1,138

1,218





Impairment and other charges

—

—





(66)

(87)





Intangible asset amortization expense

(70)

(61)





(197)

(183)





Other, net

(59)

(75)





(160)

(288)





Total unallocated items

251

270

(7 %)

715

660

8 %

Total consolidated operating profit

$ 2,280

$ 2,140

7 %

$ 5,400

$ 6,317

(15 %)





























Operating margin

























Aeronautics

9.4 %

10.2 %





6.0 %

10.1 %





Missiles and Fire Control

14.1 %

14.4 %





13.9 %

13.1 %





Rotary and Mission Systems

11.6 %

11.1 %





6.7 %

10.8 %





Space

9.9 %

8.8 %





10.9 %

9.9 %





Total business segment operating margin

10.9 %

10.9 %





8.6 %

10.8 %

































Total consolidated operating margin

12.3 %

12.5 %





9.9 %

12.1 %



































Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except par value)









Sept. 28,

2025

Dec. 31, 2024





(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,470

$ 2,483

Receivables, net

3,844

2,351

Contract assets

13,949

12,957

Inventories

3,749

3,474

Other current assets

924

584

Total current assets

25,936

21,849













Property, plant and equipment, net

8,722

8,726

Goodwill

11,313

11,067

Intangible assets, net

1,943

2,015

Deferred income taxes

3,413

3,557

Other noncurrent assets

8,949

8,403

Total assets

$ 60,276

$ 55,617













Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$ 3,834

$ 2,222

Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes

3,065

3,125

Contract liabilities

10,259

9,795

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,669

643

Other current liabilities

4,147

3,635

Total current liabilities

22,974

19,420













Long-term debt, net

20,520

19,627

Accrued pension liabilities

4,861

4,791

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,740

5,446

Total liabilities

54,095

49,284













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $1 par value per share

230

234

Additional paid-in capital

—

—

Retained earnings

14,053

14,551

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,102)

(8,452)

Total stockholders' equity

6,181

6,333

Total liabilities and equity

$ 60,276

$ 55,617













Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; in millions)





Nine Months Ended



Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 3,673

$ 4,809 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

1,224

1,100 Stock-based compensation

215

229 Deferred income taxes

72

(174) Impairment and other charges

66

87 Select program losses

1,615

248 Changes in assets and liabilities







Receivables, net

(1,493)

(9) Contract assets

(1,231)

(1,136) Inventories

(511)

(155) Accounts payable

1,644

970 Contract liabilities

38

(139) Income taxes

(100)

66 Qualified defined benefit pension plans

334

(2) Other, net

(208)

55 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,338

5,949









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,186)

(1,103) Other, net

(278)

149 Net cash (used for) investing activities

(1,464)

(954)









Financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt, net of related costs

1,985

1,980 Repayments of long-term debt

(142)

(168) Repurchases of common stock

(2,250)

(2,700) Dividends paid

(2,332)

(2,281) Other, net

(148)

(117) Net cash (used for) financing activities

(2,887)

(3,286)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

987

1,709 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,483

1,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 3,470

$ 3,151













Lockheed Martin Corporation Selected Financial Data (unaudited; in millions)









2025 Outlook

2024 Actual

Total FAS (expense) income and CAS cost









FAS pension (expense) income

$ (445)

$ 2

Less: CAS pension cost

1,570

1,684

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,125

$ 1,686













Service and non-service cost reconciliation









FAS pension service cost

$ (50)

$ (60)

Less: CAS pension cost

1,570

1,684

FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

1,520

1,624

Non-service FAS pension (expense) income

(395)

62

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$ 1,125

$ 1,686



Lockheed Martin Corporation Other Financial and Operating Information (unaudited; in millions, except for aircraft deliveries and weeks)





Backlog

Sept. 28, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Aeronautics

$ 47,506

$ 62,763

Missiles and Fire Control

45,906

38,783

Rotary and Mission Systems

47,269

38,117

Space

38,390

36,377

Total backlog

$ 179,071

$ 176,040



























Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended

Aircraft Deliveries

Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 28,

2025

Sept. 29,

2024

F-35

46

48

143

48

F-16

5

2

12

9

C-130J

—

4

2

13

Government helicopter programs

22

24

55

47

Commercial helicopter programs

1

—

2

—

International military helicopter programs

6

4

6

9



Number of Weeks in Reporting Period 1

2025 2024

First quarter

13 13

Second quarter

13 13

Third quarter

13 13

Fourth quarter

13 13











1 Calendar quarters are typically comprised of 13 weeks. However, the company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of each month, except for the month of Dec., as its fiscal year ends on Dec. 31. As a result, the number of weeks in a reporting quarter may vary slightly during the year and for comparable prior year periods.

