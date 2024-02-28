Lockheed Martin Takes Next Step in Homeland Missile Defense Interceptor Acquisition Process

Company continues unprecedented progress to advance Next Generation Interceptor program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) successfully completed a Missile Defense Agency (MDA) acquisition milestone for the nation's modernized long range ballistic missile interceptor. The company completed the first Knowledge Point – known as KP1 – ahead of schedule, taking a major contractual step forward that allows its Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program to continue development towards the Critical Design Review (CDR).

Artist rendering of NGI in flight. Photo credit: Lockheed Martin
During KP1, the MDA evaluated Lockheed Martin's development progress to date. This includes completing design review milestones and demonstrating significant maturation across critical technologies, manufacturing readiness, and utility of the company's NGI Software Factory. This KP1 achievement follows the program's All Up Round Preliminary Design Review, which Lockheed Martin executed on-schedule in September.

"I'm proud of the technical rigor our Lockheed Martin and industry team demonstrated. We proved at KP1 that we have reached a level of maturity unprecedented at this stage of a missile defense program," said Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin. "With MDA's approval, we have turned a corner into our detailed design phase and will keep testing our integrated NGI hardware and software in preparation for production and flight testing."

The company remains on its accelerated path to the next engineering milestone, CDR. Current work includes building ground test vehicles and virtually flying the interceptor during system integration trials, enabled by our digital engineering tool suite.

NGI is designed to deter and defeat evolving rogue-nation long range ballistic missile threats to the U.S. homeland. The first Lockheed Martin NGI is forecast for delivery to the warfighter as early as Fiscal Year 2027.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.Lockheedmartin.com.

The views expressed are those of the Lockheed Martin Corporation and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

