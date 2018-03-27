Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles

MAPS is designed to enable protection of vehicles and their occupants by integrating sensors and countermeasures in a common framework to detect and defeat existing and emerging threats.

Lockheed Martin delivered five MAPS controllers to TARDEC in 2017. As part of the 16-month follow-on effort, its engineers will work with TARDEC to mature the base kit hardware and software and to support integration of the MAPS Base Kit with existing sensors and countermeasures for U.S. Army virtual and range demonstrations on combat vehicles.

"Our MAPS offering is ready to support field tests using today's platforms and active protection system components," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "A modular and open-architecture design means any component can be selectively upgraded across all MAPS-enabled platforms to address emerging threats. That promotes affordability by extending the system's life cycle, and boosts protection for the warfighter without increasing vehicle weight."

The TARDEC MAPS Base Kit, delivered by Lockheed Martin, consists of a controller, user interface, power management distribution system and application software. It integrates Modular APS Framework (MAF)-compliant components, sensors and countermeasures to detect and defeat threats targeting MAPS-equipped vehicles. In addition to current combat vehicle platforms, it is designed to support future vehicle protection system capabilities. A "MAPS: Ahead of the Threat Curve" video provides additional information about the system.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

UNCLASSIFIED: Distribution Statement A. Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

OPSEC #463.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-to-integrate-its-tank-protection-technology-for-testing-on-us-army-vehicles-300620186.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Related Links

http://www.lockheedmartin.com

