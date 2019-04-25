Lockheed Martin's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Resource Efficiency, Employee Wellbeing and other Key Areas

"Around the world, we see a threat environment that is more complex, volatile and far-reaching than ever before," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson in the report's introduction. "That's why, at Lockheed Martin, we're investing in our future and finding ways to operate more efficiently now to ensure sustainability and long-term growth in the future. We know that sustainability reaches far beyond environmental protection efforts. And we're proud to provide advanced technologies that play a role in ensuring a sustainable future for all."

Lockheed Martin takes a holistic approach to sustainability, focusing efforts and reporting around five core areas: product impact, business integrity, employee wellbeing, resource efficiency and information security.

"Lockheed Martin is a part of the infrastructure of modern life. From GPS and weather satellites to battery storage and trusted AI and autonomy, we are helping create a more sustainable future," said Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President of Ethics and Enterprise Assurance Dr. Leo S. Mackay, Jr.. "Through our formal sustainability governance structure; our culture of doing what's right, respecting others and performing with excellence; and our legacy of anticipating and meeting customers' needs, we have built a business relevant to today and resilient for the future."

Notable Lockheed Martin highlights from the 2018 "Science of Citizenship" report include:

Committing $100 million to workforce development initiatives

to workforce development initiatives Reducing annual energy and water costs by $23.9 million compared to 2010

compared to 2010 Implementing 53 energy efficiency and carbon reduction products that resulted in an estimated annual energy reduction of 29 million kWh and over $2 million in savings

in savings Reaching $3 billion in product sales benefitting energy and infrastructure-resiliency

in product sales benefitting energy and infrastructure-resiliency Being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Military Times Best for Vets Index, Forbes magazine's "Best Employers for Diversity" list and Indeed.com's "Top-Rated Workplaces" and "Best Work/Life Balance" lists, among other notable recognitions

Lockheed Martin uses the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework, the world's most widely used sustainability reporting framework. DNV GL, an independent third party, assured performance measures cited in the report.

To learn more about Lockheed Martin's commitment to sustainability, and to read the full report, visit https://sustainability.lockheedmartin.com.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com .

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

