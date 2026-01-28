Lockheed Martin's newest GPS satellite reaches orbit, strengthening warfighter connectivity

Lockheed Martin's GPS III SV09 Hosts New Demonstration Payload Aimed at Strengthening Capabilities and Constellation Resilience

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivers capabilities that strengthen and transform our world. On Tuesday night, the company's ninth GPS III space vehicle (SV09) launched in orbit, adding a capability that enables people to connect, gives warfighters the ability to operate in harsh conditions, and demonstrates the power of American innovation.

GPS III SV09, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, launched into orbit late Tuesday night.

The satellite launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:53 p.m. ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It achieved signal acquisition shortly thereafter and is now under operational control at Lockheed Martin's Denver Launch & Checkout Operations Center until its official acceptance into the GPS operational control network.

For the military, GPS III SV09 delivers advanced security and anti‑jamming features, which brings uninterrupted, precise navigation and timing in contested or denied environments, safeguarding national-security and defense missions. Overall, GPS III satellites deliver three-times better accuracy, eight-times improved anti-jamming capabilities, and M-code navigation signals for warfighters globally.

Each additional GPS III satellite delivers increased accuracy with resilient signals that enable essential services such as aviation, precision agriculture, and telecommunications timing. Sustaining and expanding the GPS constellation is essential as the constellation ages. Adding new GPS spacecraft is required to maintain uninterrupted global coverage, and the forthcoming GPS IIIF satellites will deliver even greater capabilities.

"The launch of GPS III SV09 is an important step in bolstering the resilience of the GPS constellation," said Malik Musawwir, vice president of Navigation Systems at Lockheed Martin. "By adding more resilient satellites to the constellation, we're laying the foundation for the GPS IIIF‑era, which will provide 60-times more anti-jam capabilities. The ongoing investment in GPS III launches and additional GPS IIIF satellites ensures uninterrupted, precise navigation and timing for our forces, even in contested or denied environments."

In order to further strengthen GPS signal in the future, GPS III SV09 is also equipped with a laser retroreflector array, designed to improve measurements of the Earth's orientation for the GPS coordinate system.

Lockheed Martin has completed production of GPS III SV01-SV10 satellites and is currently manufacturing next-generation GPS IIIF satellites.

