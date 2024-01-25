lockr launches Alternative Identity Manager (AIM) for Publishers to Free Up Engineering Resources and Meet Advertisers' Demand in a Cookieless Environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- lockr , the first adtech-friendly single-sign-on (SSO) platform that allows consumers to manage their online identities, today announced the launch of its new Alternative Identity Manager (AIM), a unified container for identity and data management.

Google started to depreciate third-party cookies from Chrome in January 2024. The digital advertising industry is grappling with signal loss with this transition away from traditional identifiers, third-party cookies, device IDs and IP addresses .

lockr provides the identity infrastructure for publishers to ensure collection of quality, consented first-party data. Post this

57% of marketers are not fully aware of available solutions to replace third-party cookies . With the advertisers still educating themselves and testing a variety of alternative solutions , publishers do not have a solid understanding of where their demand will be.

Publishers are already suffering from constrained resources, given their dwindling teams and having to direct their engineering teams and development cycles based on guesses where the most demand will be, exacerbating this resource scarcity.

AIM comes at a critical time, offering a complimentary, comprehensive and self-service solution for publishers to test and deploy several identity solutions, clean rooms and customer data platforms (CDPs) simultaneously to maximize revenue in the evolving digital advertising landscape.

With AIM, publishers seamlessly integrate and activate alternative IDs like Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), ID5 and more. The burden of due diligence and maintenance, coupled with the benefits of server-side calls result in the adoption of multiple alternative IDs, clean rooms like InfoSum and CDPs based on their or advertisers' specific needs.

Moreover, AIM prioritizes publishers' control and secure ownership of the data. Offering unparalleled flexibility and control over their first-party data, the records can be conveniently pushed to their platforms of choice – such as cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or CDPs like BlueConic and more.

AIM works seamlessly with industry-standard platforms, including Google Ad Manager (GAM), Prebid, Amazon Publisher Services (APS) and more to ensure compatibility and ease for publishers.

Keith Petri, CEO and founder of lockr, said, "The cookieless future is now and we aim to alleviate stress on publishers by providing a single solution to simplify roadmap prioritization related to identity infrastructure and first-party data strategies. Rather than having to carefully select which alternative ID, clean rooms, CDPs or cloud platforms to integrate with, AIM empowers publishers to seamlessly turn on and off multiple integrations simultaneously. By streamlining the integration process, publishers can focus on revenue generation and quality registrations. Our goal is to help publishers, regardless of their technical resources, to maximize their revenues."

For more information about lockr and AIM, please visit https://loc.kr/for-publishers/ .

About lockr

lockr is the first consumer-focused platform for identity and commerce. lockr's consumer product (lockrMail) provides users with control over their data as they engage in digital retail; while lockr's B2B offering (Identity lockr) enables seamless identity management in a privacy-compliant, consumer-first manner.

To learn more visit: https://loc.kr/ .

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Evergreen & Oak

[email protected]

252.467.5220

SOURCE lockr