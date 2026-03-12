Locksley Achieves 99.5% Purity Antimony Trioxide, Advancing U.S. Supply Chain Capability

Desert Antimony Mine Feedstock Validates Potential for U.S. Mine-to-Market Production of 100% American-made, High-purity Antimony Products

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced it has achieved a significant metallurgical milestone with the successful production of 99.5% purity antimony trioxide from feedstock sourced from the Desert Antimony Mine at the Mojave Project in California.

The result, achieved through the Company's metallurgical optimization program, demonstrated the potential to produce high-purity antimony products capable of helping supply strategic Western defense and industrial supply chains. Since antimony is classified as a critical mineral and the global supply is heavily concentrated in China, this achievement represents an important step in Locksley's strategy to help reestablish secure, 100% American made, antimony production and refining capability.

Locksley is one of the few antimony-focused development projects in the US capable of directly controlling mining, processing and product specification. More information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03067362-6A1315969&v=undefined.

"Demonstrating that feedstock from the Desert Antimony Mine can be upgraded to 99.5% purity antimony trioxide is a very significant achievement and validates the potential to produce high value refined, 100% American-made antimony products from our Mojave Project," said Kerrie Matthews, CEO of Locksley. "This result reinforces the potential for our Mojave Project to play an important role in supporting future U.S. government and industrial demand for antimony," she added.

Antimony is essential for defense systems, munitions, electronics and advanced industrial applications. Achieving more than 99.5% purity antimony trioxide meets a key threshold for entry into specialized markets and enables a pathway for qualification with defense and strategic supply chain participants.

"The principal barrier to domestic antimony supply in the US is not ore availability, but the lack of US processing and refining capability," she explained, adding that this is a gap that Locksley's mine-to-market strategy is designed to address.

Locksley Resources Limited is focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading US research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing US critical minerals independence.

