LOCKSLEY RESOURCES COMMENCES DRILLING AT ITS HIGH-GRADE DESERT ANTIMONY MINE LOCATED WITHIN THE COMPANY'S MOJAVE PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY-ADR) announced the company has commenced diamond drilling at the high-grade Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), located within the company's Mojave Project in California.

The drilling follows successful completion of site establishment activities including necessary earthworks and construction of drill pads. During these site preparations, the company also conducted detailed surface explore mapping that provided critical geological data and confirmed the orientation and continuity of the primary stibnite veins at surface. More information is available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03059509-6A1313161&v=undefined.

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley said, "The start of drilling at DAM is a key milestone for us. We have strong momentum as we move decisively to unlock a potential asset that can play an important role in reshaping the future of critical minerals supply." She noted that the commencement of drilling reflects a strong technical foundation and focus on high-confidence target areas.

"In parallel to our drilling program, we are also carrying out our downstream metallurgical testwork, with representative materials to be supplied to Rice University and the Department of Energy to support evaluation of pilot-scale processing and strengthen strategic positioning within critical mineral supply chains," Matthews said.

Antimony is designated as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, with limited current domestic production. The Desert Antimony Mine represents a rare opportunity to establish a primary, high-grade antimony source within the U.S. aligned with national security, defense and advanced materials supply chains.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

SOURCE Locksley Resources