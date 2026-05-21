LOCKSLEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES HIGH-GRADE ANTIMONY INTERVALS INTERSECTED AT THE DESERT ANTIMONY MINE

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF and LKYLY-ADR) announced the maiden drill program at its Desert Antimony Mine confirmed high-grade antimony mineralization below the historical underground workings.

Significant antimony intersections returned from six of the eight completed drill holes demonstrated:

Peak value of 33.51% Sb over 0.4m inc

4.0m @ 4.87% Sb in hole DADD005A

2.0m @ w.69^ Sb in hole DADD0003

1.4m @ 5.62% in hole DADD0004

Drilling confirms continuity of high-grade surface stibnite mineralization along strike and below the historical underground workings supporting geological modelling and future drill targeting.

"Diamond drilling of the historic Desert Antimony Mine represents the first test of the depth extensions of known antimony mineralization beneath the historical workings, with mineralized veins intersecting 90m below existing underground workings," said Ian Stockton, non-executive technical director at Locksley. He added, "The results are consistent with the observations from surface sampling and underground mapping and are continuing to be evaluated in the context of our evolving geological model."

Specific details on the drilling results can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03092365-6A1326401&v=undefined.

Antimony is designated as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, with limited current domestic production. The Desert Antimony Mine represents a rare opportunity to establish a primary, high-grade antimony source within the U.S. aligned with national security, defense and advanced materials supply chains.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

SOURCE Locksley Resources