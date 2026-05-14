Locksley Secures High Grade Copper & Gold Project Complementing Tottenham District Strategy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF) announced it is acquiring a 100% interest in the Iron Duke Copper Gold Project, located in New South Wales, Australia. The company has entered into a binding option agreement with Balmain Minerals Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sky Metals Limited (ASX: SKY) and the acquisition of the project includes Exploration Licenses for 65 units.

Ian Stockton, Locksley Resources technical director, said, "The Iron Duke Project is located close to the Company's Tottenham Project within the Cobar District, strengthening Locksley's position in the region and supporting a coordinated district scale opportunity." He noted that the proximity of the projects (within 15 km) provides potential operational and geological synergies, including shared targeting strategies and future development pathways.

"The project hosts a high-grade copper and gold system that remains open along strike and at depth, with multiple untested targets, providing clear pathways for resource growth," Matthews affirmed.

Additional information on the acquisition can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03089981-6A1325450&v=undefined.

While the Mojave Project in the U.S. remains the Company's primary strategic focus, the Iron Duke project is very complementary to the copper project portfolio at Tottenham and provides immediate drill ready targets.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is primarily focused on critical minerals in the U.S. Locksley is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. The company is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at re-establishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach combines resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positioning Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell).

SOURCE Locksley Resources