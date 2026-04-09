Locksley Commences Diamond Drilling at El Campo REE Prospect Part of its Mojave Project in California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF/ADR: LKYLY; https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. announced it has commenced diamond drilling at the El Campo Rare Earth (REE) Prospect, part of its Mojave Project in California. The drilling program represents Locksley's first systematic drill testing of El Campo and is designed to evaluate the scale, continuity and geological characteristics of REE mineralization identified through historical work and recent surface sampling.

The maiden program comprises four initial diamond drill holes targeting sheared carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization and will test the depth and lateral continuity of mineralization along 900m of strike, where previous surface sampling returned results of up to 12.1% TREO.

El Campo is strategically located approximately four miles southeast of MP Materials' Mountain Pass REE Mine, a globally significant REE producer. Additional details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03076930-6A1319789&v=undefined.

"Our commencement of drilling at El Campo marks a significant step in advancing the broader rare earth potential of the Mojave Project," said Ian Stockton, Locksley Resources Technical Director. "The grade of surface mineralization identified to date provides a strong foundation, and this program will deliver the first subsurface data to assess continuity and inform the project's development potential."

The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, [email protected], 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

SOURCE Locksley Resources