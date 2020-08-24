Lockton announces Kelly Conway as new chief people officer

"What sets Kelly apart is her robust experience driving global business outcomes in transformation and growth environments." Peter Clune, Global CEO said. "Her leadership and strategic guidance will ensure our people have the resources they need to continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients. With Kelly in this key leadership position, Lockton is in the strongest possible position to continue competing for the best talent as a global employer of choice."

In addition to taking responsibility for central HR functions, Conway will partner across the organization to enhance the experience of all Lockton's people. As part of this critically important role, she will work alongside Pam Popp, chief inclusion officer, and Brian Roberts, chief diversity officer, to lead strategies and initiatives ensuring the perspectives and backgrounds of each member of the Lockton team is valued as an essential part of the organization's collective success.

Conway joins Lockton from Stryker where she served most recently as vice president of human resources for the organization's global quality and operations group. Prior to Stryker, Kelly had more than 15 years of Human Resources experience from TomoTherapy, Coca-Cola, and Bank of Arizona/New Mexico. She has experience leading a global HR business partner function as well as talent management, recruitment and training, and development functions.

"Kelly has an impressive track record developing strategies to identify talent and achieve results," said Said Taiym, U.S. COO. "I believe Kelly will be an advocate for our people and our amazing culture as we continue to create an inclusive and Associate-centric organization."

Conway is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and completed two years towards a Juris Doctorate from Golden Gate University.

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

