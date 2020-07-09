Lockton Tennessee Senior Vice President Jim Dickson Named 2020 Power Broker

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage firm, announced that Senior Vice President and Co-Leader Jim Dickson has been named a 2020 Power Broker® by Risk & Insurance® Magazine. Jim's award was in recognition of his outstanding work in the mergers and acquisitions space. Dickson, a thirty-year veteran of the industry, was named a winner for his exceptional client work as well as excellent problem solving, customer service and industry knowledge.

Since 2014, Dickson's leadership has dramatically fueled the expansion of the Lockton Tennessee office, by doubling revenue and growing staff fivefold.

"WHAT MAKES JIM A POWER BROKER IS THAT HE IS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY CREATIVE PROBLEM SOLVING WHICH IS BASED ON HIS EXTENSIVE INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE," SAID PETER CAINE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, LOCKTON MIDWEST.

"His expertise in both the operations and brokerage side of the business allows Jim to provide out-of-the-box solutions for each of his client's individual needs," Caine added.

Mr. Dickson's clients view him as an extension of their management team. His many years as an entrepreneur and C-suite member allows him to guide and advise his clients on a variety of employee benefits and risk management matters.

The Risk & Insurance® Magazine's annual Power Broker® award culls through hundreds of entries to select the best and most innovative in the industry. Writers and editors judge the submissions and client references are contacted and interviewed to determine The Risk and Insurance Power Broker® Award win.

