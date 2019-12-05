Lockwood is the Only Large Medical Communications Agency Selected by Medical, Marketing and Media as a Best Place to Work in 2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading science-based medical communications agency, The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), was recognized for the second year as a Best Place to Work in 2019 by Medical, Marketing and Media (MM&M). Lockwood is the only large medical communications agency named to the list this year, with high praise for career development, tailored training and an exceptionally low turnover rate of less than 5%.

Highlighting the most prominent and progressive agencies in the healthcare industry, the award recognizes companies that have been successful in listening to and empowering their staff and taking their workplace culture to a whole new level. The winners of MM&M's Best Places to Work initiative were determined through a survey conducted by MM&M, with the highest scoring agencies advancing to be reviewed by a panel of staff and external judges—experts in talent recruitment within the healthcare marketing sector—to select the winners.

The agency, led by President and CEO Matthew Schecter, is very proud of this award.

"As we enter our 13th year in business, we are honored to work with great customers, great colleagues, and great products that make people healthier. We are passionate about what we do; our customers come to rely on our expertise and put their trust in our organization. We are humbled by our success and work hard daily to ensure that we stay true to the culture and values that have gotten us where we are today. Being named one of MM&M's Best Places to Work for a second straight year validates the investment Lockwood makes into our team members' development in order to deliver the very best for our key stakeholders," says Schecter.

This latest award further reinforces Lockwood's recognition for workplace excellence. Lockwood is a 5-time honoree of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut award, a 3-time Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, and now a 2-time MM&M Best Place to Work.

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical experts, healthcare practitioners, and decision makers. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

SOURCE The Lockwood Group

Related Links

http://www.thelockwoodgrp.com

