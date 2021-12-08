Lockwood Named a Best Place to Work by Medical, Marketing and Media for the Third Time, in 2021 as 1 of Only 2 Large Companies Making the Cut

Lockwood named MM&M Best Places to Work in 2021! Tweet this

The agency, led by President and CEO Matthew Schecter, is very proud of this award.

"Our continued growth as an agency is a direct result of the commitment every team member invests into their work every day. It's goes without question that we invest right back into our teams through training, clear pathways for growth, and an aggressive promotion environment. Recognizing the talent of our teams is an honor, something we take very seriously at Lockwood, and something we love to celebrate!" says Schecter.

This latest award further reinforces Lockwood's recognition for workplace excellence. Lockwood is a 6-time honoree of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut award, a 4-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, and now a 3-time MM&M Best Place to Work.

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, CT, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical experts, health care practitioners, and decision makers. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

