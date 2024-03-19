MUMBAI, India, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locobuzz , India's leading unified customer experience (CX) management platform, today announces its expansion into the Middle East through a strategic partnership with Al-Mulla Media, a prominent digital transformation company in the region. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Locobuzz's expansion efforts in the EMEA region and underscores its commitment to empowering businesses with a comprehensive and powerful CX solution.

Locobuzz forays into Middle East region in partnership with Al-Mulla Media

As part of this strategic partnership, Locobuzz will serve as a technology partner to Al-Mulla Media and jointly offer its SaaS platform to enterprises in the region. Al-Mulla Media has a strong market presence, serving over 800 clients across diverse sectors, including Automotive, Financial Services, Healthcare, Information Services, Mining, and other government and private organizations.

Commenting on the expansion and partnership, Vishal Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Locobuzz, said, "We are excited to partner with Al-Mulla Media. With their deep understanding of the regional market and extensive client base, we are confident that we will make a significant impact in helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time, as digital transformation is in full swing, with businesses in the Middle East increasingly leveraging new media channels for customer engagement. However, limited availability of comprehensive product options often leads businesses to rely on multiple vendors or pay a premium for comprehensive solutions. Locobuzz aims to fill the gap by providing enterprises with a unified CX platform that streamlines customer interactions and enhances brand-customer relationships. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including digital care, analytics, actionable insights, and holistic social media management, all accessible from a single, user-friendly dashboard.

Partnering with Locobuzz enables Al-Mulla Media to deliver cutting-edge CX solutions to their enterprise clients, enriching their digital transformation journey. It expands the scope of services beyond CRM and WhatsApp integration to encompass the entirety of social media, providing clients with broader opportunities. Locobuzz and Al-Mulla Media plan to integrate with existing technology in the future, providing a more comprehensive solution.

"We are delighted to join hands with Locobuzz and bring their leading CX platform to the Middle East market," said Hamad Al Mulla, CEO of Al-Mulla Media. "Locobuzz's innovative solutions will empower businesses in the region to connect with their customers on a deeper level and deliver exceptional, memorable experiences. We look forward to working closely with Locobuzz to drive digital transformation and customer-centricity across various industries."

This partnership brings together the strengths of both organizations to meet the growing demand for advanced customer engagement tools and analytics in the rapidly evolving business landscape. Locobuzz will initially focus on brands in Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia across various industries. Within the next year, the company aims to onboard 100 clients, establishing itself as a key player in the rapidly growing CX market in the region.

About Locobuzz:

Locobuzz is a global enterprise software company specializing in digital customer experience management. Its unified CX management platform enables brands to automate the entire customer experience journey, delivering delightful and humane experiences to customers across all customer-facing functions. The platform uses advanced AI, ML, Big Data, and Analytics to empower brands with real-time data analytics, automation, consumer insights, and end-to-end social media management, including publishing, listening, analytics, and engagement. This helps brands forge stronger customer relationships and increase lifetime value.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and marquee brands across various industries, Locobuzz operates in seven countries, including India, the USA, the UK, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Learn more at https://locobuzz.com/

About Al-Mulla Media

Headquartered in Kuwait, Al-Mulla Media is a leading digital transformation company, committed to delivering top-notch business communication solutions centered around advancement and positivity. Our expertise spans all communication channels and marketing disciplines, enabling us to contribute to national and regional initiatives across diverse business sectors. With a focus on client satisfaction and innovation, we proudly serve clients in industries such as Hi-Tech, Automotive, Banking, Healthcare, Financial Services, Information Services, and Mining. Learn more at https://almulla-media.com/

