LOCOMOTIVE LAUNCHES ELECTRONIC ORCHESTRA AS LIVE MUSIC SHIFTS FROM PASSIVE TO PARTICIPATORY

Symphonic rave concept blends EDM anthems with live performance for a new kind of night out

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCOMOTIVE, the live entertainment studio known for Bingo Loco, today announced the expansion of its growing U.S. lineup with the addition of Electronic Orchestra, a high-energy concert experience built for EDM fans craving something familiar that still feels new.

LOCOMOTIVE operates in more than 300 cities globally and is scaling rapidly in the U.S. as demand grows for participatory, social nights out that feel worth the time and money.

Electronic Orchestra today announced a multi-city tour hitting Denver, Indianapolis, Detroit, Tempe and St. Louis, reimagining iconic EDM tracks with strings, brass, percussion, live vocalists and modern electronic production in one live experience.

"This is the music that raised a generation," said Craig Reynolds, co-founder of LOCOMOTIVE. "Electronic Orchestra brings it off a playlist and back into a room where people can feel it and make new memories together."

Electronic Orchestra reimagines iconic 2000s EDM tracks in a 20-piece symphonic ensemble, combining strings, brass and percussion with live vocalists performing music from Swedish House Mafia, Avicii, Daft Punk, Fred again and ODESZA. The result is festival-level energy with orchestral precision.

This concept taps into the broader return to music that already means something in a noisy, always-on culture.

"When you pair nostalgia with a live orchestra, it changes the energy in the room," said Reynolds. "It gets bigger, more emotional and creates a connection the entire room can feel."

Confirmed 2026 Tour Dates:

May 22 – Denver, CO

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN

June 6 – Detroit, MI

June 19 – Tempe, AZ

June 20 – St. Louis, MO

*Additional dates to be announced

Tickets and show information are available at locomotivelive.com.

ABOUT LOCOMOTIVE

LOCOMOTIVE is a global live entertainment house of brands offering immersive and experiential events including Bingo Loco, Dayshift, Electronic Orchestra, Heartbreakers, K-Pop Superstars and Tipsy Rodeo in more than 12 countries and 270 cities with more than 2.5 million tickets sold worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.locomotivelive.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Yelland

GRIT PR for Bingo Loco

[email protected]

P: 773-9GO-LOCO (773-946-5626)

SOURCE Locomotive