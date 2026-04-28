LOCOMOTIVE LAUNCHES K-POP SUPERSTARS AS DEMAND FOR EXPERIENCES GROWS IN U.S.
News provided byLocomotive
Apr 28, 2026, 08:00 ET
New high-energy, touring concert taps shared fandom across generations
DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCOMOTIVE, the live entertainment studio known for Bingo Loco, today announced the expansion of its growing U.S. lineup with K-Pop Superstars LIVE, a high-energy concert experience built around the clear shift in how Americans are choosing to spend nights out.
LOCOMOTIVE operates in more than 300 cities globally and is scaling rapidly across the U.S.
"K-Pop cracked something most entertainment hasn't, real shared fandom across generations where parents and kids show up equally bought in," said Craig Reynolds, co-founder of LOCOMOTIVE. "As a new parent, I want high-energy, low-pressure experiences built for families to celebrate music they love and prove growing up doesn't have to be boring."
K-Pop Superstars LIVE is a standing-room concert experience that brings the global phenomenon to life through choreography, live vocals and immersive visuals featuring music from artists including BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, ROSÉ, FIFTY FIFTY and JUNGKOOK paired with the cinematic fantasy world of Demon Hunters.
"We noticed most family entertainment forces a painful tradeoff," Reynolds said. "It's either an endurance sport for parents or treats kids as an afterthought. We built something affordable, fun for everyone and designed to bring people together."
Confirmed 2026 Tour Dates:
May
- May 22 – San Antonio
- May 23 – San Francisco
- May 24 – Rosemont, IL
- May 30 – Detroit
June
- June 5 – Tempe
- June 6 – Salt Lake City
- June 7 – Albuquerque
- June 12 – Edmonton
- June 14 – Boston
- June 19 – Wichita
- June 26 – Omaha
- June 27 – Worcester
July
- July 11 – Riverside
- July 19 – Spokane
- July 25 – Tampa
August
- August 1 – Tulsa
*Additional dates to be announced
Tickets and show information are available at www.locomotivelive.com.
ABOUT LOCOMOTIVE
LOCOMOTIVE is a global live entertainment studio with a portfolio of immersive and experiential event formats including Bingo Loco, Dayshift, Electronic Orchestra, Heartbreakers, K-Pop Superstars and Tipsy Rodeo in more than 12 countries and 300+ cities with more than 2.5 million tickets sold worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.locomotivelive.com
Media Contact:
Nicole Yelland
GRIT PR for Bingo Loco
[email protected]
P: 773-9GO-LOCO (773-946-5626)
SOURCE Locomotive
Share this article