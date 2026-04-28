LOCOMOTIVE LAUNCHES K-POP SUPERSTARS AS DEMAND FOR EXPERIENCES GROWS IN U.S.

New high-energy, touring concert taps shared fandom across generations

DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOCOMOTIVE, the live entertainment studio known for Bingo Loco, today announced the expansion of its growing U.S. lineup with K-Pop Superstars LIVE, a high-energy concert experience built around the clear shift in how Americans are choosing to spend nights out.

LOCOMOTIVE operates in more than 300 cities globally and is scaling rapidly across the U.S.

Locomotive today announced its 2026 U.S. tour for K-Pop Superstars, its first family-focused concept built for families bringing shared fandom across generations to life with live vocals, choreography and immersive visuals that deliver arena-level K-pop energy in accessible venues nationwide, building on the U.S. success of its global experiential event Bingo Loco.

"K-Pop cracked something most entertainment hasn't, real shared fandom across generations where parents and kids show up equally bought in," said Craig Reynolds, co-founder of LOCOMOTIVE. "As a new parent, I want high-energy, low-pressure experiences built for families to celebrate music they love and prove growing up doesn't have to be boring."

K-Pop Superstars LIVE is a standing-room concert experience that brings the global phenomenon to life through choreography, live vocals and immersive visuals featuring music from artists including BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, ROSÉ, FIFTY FIFTY and JUNGKOOK paired with the cinematic fantasy world of Demon Hunters.

"We noticed most family entertainment forces a painful tradeoff," Reynolds said. "It's either an endurance sport for parents or treats kids as an afterthought. We built something affordable, fun for everyone and designed to bring people together."

Confirmed 2026 Tour Dates:

May

May 22 – San Antonio

May 23 – San Francisco

May 24 – Rosemont, IL

May 30 – Detroit

June

June 5 – Tempe

June 6 – Salt Lake City

June 7 – Albuquerque

June 12 – Edmonton

June 14 – Boston

June 19 – Wichita

June 26 – Omaha

June 27 – Worcester

July

July 11 – Riverside

July 19 – Spokane

July 25 – Tampa

August

August 1 – Tulsa

*Additional dates to be announced

Tickets and show information are available at www.locomotivelive.com.

ABOUT LOCOMOTIVE

LOCOMOTIVE is a global live entertainment studio with a portfolio of immersive and experiential event formats including Bingo Loco, Dayshift, Electronic Orchestra, Heartbreakers, K-Pop Superstars and Tipsy Rodeo in more than 12 countries and 300+ cities with more than 2.5 million tickets sold worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.locomotivelive.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Yelland

GRIT PR for Bingo Loco

[email protected]

P: 773-9GO-LOCO (773-946-5626)

SOURCE Locomotive