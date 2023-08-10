LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE

News provided by

Locus Robotics

10 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced that Supply Chain Brain Magazine has again named Locus as a top 100 Supply Chain Partner for 2023. The award showcases a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. The award marks the 4th straight year of that Locus has been honored.

"We're very proud to again be recognized by Supply Chain Brain Magazine as a top supply chain partner," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We continually strive to deliver transformative robotics automation solutions that empower our partners and customers to efficiently manage today's rapidly growing warehouse fulfillment environment."

With its AI and data science-driven LocusOne Warehouse Automation Platform at the core of the Locus solution, the company continues to enable labor-strapped 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing businesses to optimize productivity, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

Supply Chain Brain's six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response from each, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent," said Brad Berger, publisher, Supply Chain Brain. "Locus should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great Partners!"

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Supporting more than 120+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 270+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

Named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row, and winning over 18 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Also from this source

LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE

Locus Robotics inaugure son nouveau siège mondial, établissant ainsi les bases de l'innovation et de la croissance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.