Locus Robotics and GEODIS to Unveil Productivity and Performance Results at eft's 9th Annual North American Supply Chain Summit: Atlanta

"Productivity in our industry is paramount. If we can shave off even a few seconds of time to complete a task, it makes a big difference in terms of efficiencies," says Honious. "Our use of LocusBots is one of the many things we are doing to increase our productivity, and have been well received by our warehouse employees."

Locus and GEODIS partnered to address record-low unemployment rates and significant strains placed on human workers during peak e-commerce seasons, initially deploying 30 autonomous mobile Locus robots (LocusBots) in a 139,000 square foot GEODIS warehouse in Indianapolis to support e-commerce fulfillment for a major online women's apparel brand. The location handles over 30,000 SKUs and had previously relied on manual picking processes.

Since deploying at the GEODIS facility, Locus has delivered a 2X increase in fulfillment productivity with 100% accuracy, seamless integration, scalability, and fast ROI.

Welty and Honious will address these results, as well as the larger impact of robotics on the e-commerce market, expected to grow by 20% (CAGR) to become a $4 trillion global market by 2020. As retailers and 3PL's face significant supply chain and fulfillment challenges due massive industry growth, collaborative warehouse robots are a solution to these challenges, driving more efficient operations while simultaneously addressing significant labor costs, unemployment challenges, and seasonally fluctuating order volumes.

Welty and Honious will deliver this presentation on Wednesday, June 6th at 11:30 AM in the eCommerce 'Green Room' at the Westin Peachtree Plaza.

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse. Locus's award-winning, innovative, autonomous robots work collaboratively alongside workers, helping them pick 2x-3x faster, with near-100% accuracy, and less labor compared to traditional picking systems. The company's proven, powerful technology - used by clients including DHL Supply Chain and GEODIS - easily integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting workflows. For more information visit www.locusrobotics.com.

ABOUT GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for our passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. Our growth-focused offerings coupled with our historical success have led to wide-spread recognition including being ranked #7 worldwide, #4 in Europe, and as a Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant of Worldwide 3PLs. While we have the muscles of a global provider, we maintain the service-level of a local provider.

Our presence and recognition in the U.S. continues to strengthen, largely due to the acquisition of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OHL) in 2015. Within our 19 campuses (or cluster of warehouses) we have over 137 facilities, spanning over 43 million square feet of warehousing space, and over 13,000 employees.

ABOUT EFT'S 9TH ANNUAL NORTH AMERICAN 3PL & SUPPLY CHAIN SUMMIT: ATLANTA

The 3PL & Supply Chain Summit: Atlanta is North America's largest and most high-level gathering of logistics executives and their manufacturer and retailer supply chain counterparts. With over 800 attendees, it brings together the leading thinkers and practitioners in logistics and supply chain to network, learn, debate challenges, discuss trends, and share ideas. For more information, visit https://events.eft.com/3pl/.

