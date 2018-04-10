Locus Robotics Announces Partnership with E2 Solutions at MODEX 2018; Unveils Integration with HighJump Warehouse Management System

"E2's extensive experience with HighJump WMS implementations will enable us to deliver faster and more seamless implementations for our customers," said Al Dekin, SVP of Sales of Locus Robotics. "We're excited to be working together."

Locus's turnkey warehouse robotics fulfillment solution enables third-party logistics (3PL) providers to achieve more efficient e-commerce fulfillment operations, while simultaneously lowering labor costs and effectively managing seasonally fluctuating order volumes. The combination of E2 Solutions' extensive integration expertise, HighJump's industry-leading WMS, and Locus's autonomous mobile robots work together to deliver a more robust, and fully end-to-end warehouse management solution to joint clients and partners. This further addresses the rising labor costs and workforce availability challenges facing distribution and logistics channels.

"We look forward to working with Locus to deliver unprecedented operational fulfillment efficiencies to 3PL and logistics companies around the world," said Erik Easton, CEO of E2 Solutions.

Locus will be doing live picking demonstrations using their innovative LocusBots at booth #B4277 at MODEX 2018, the leading trade show for the supply chain, manufacturing and distribution industries in Atlanta, Georgia, April 9-12t h.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics has quickly become the leading warehouse robotics provider for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators looking to meet the shifting demands of the booming e-commerce market, expected to grow by 20% (CAGR) to become a $4 trillion global market by 2020 (Nielson). Locus's award-winning, innovative, autonomous robots work collaboratively alongside workers, helping them pick 2X-3X faster, with near-100% accuracy compared to traditional picking systems. The company's proven, powerful technology – used by clients including DHL Supply Chain and GEODIS – easily integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting existing workflows.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.



About E2 Solutions

E2 Solutions provides supply chain consulting, HighJump expertise and IT consulting for small to medium sized businesses to help solve distribution and inventory problems. They bring more than 30 years of combined experience building world class software for large companies and apply the same principles for all businesses.

For more information visit www.e2solutionsinc.com



About MODEX 2018

MODEX 2018, held April 9-12, 2018 in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, is the premier showcase of supply chain, manufacturing and distribution solutions in North America. The event brings together leading experts from the industry, and will provide attendees access to over 800 of the latest technology solutions and innovations including material handling equipment and systems packaging, containers and shipping equipment; inventory management and controlling technologies, and more.

For more information visit www.modexshow.com.





