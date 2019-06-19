Locus Robotics Announces Partnership with JDA Software

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a reseller partnership with JDA Software, Inc. (www.jda.com). The partnership will facilitate and accelerate adoption of the innovative warehouse technology solutions offered by both companies, providing Locus and JDA customers with easier, faster deployments and fully optimized integrations.

"JDA has a proven track record of identifying and utilizing the industry's most advanced technology solutions to enable leading retail and third-party logistics companies to tackle challenges in their supply chain head-on," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We are excited to be working together and look forward to leveraging JDA's powerful platform to fast-track new customer onboarding, while also driving greater operational efficiency, productivity, and accuracy for joint customers."

Through the partnership, JDA will promote and sell Locus's award-winning, multi-bot solution as a reseller and build a more seamless integration over time, which will allow for faster implementation and deployments. As a Locus Robotics reseller, JDA will ultimately provide a one-stop subscription service to Locus Robotics' solutions, offering unprecedented scale to their customers in automated and semi-autonomous environments, all with improved speed and supportability, leading to higher levels of warehouse productivity.

"Locus Robotics is an excellent fit for JDA, and we're looking forward to working with them as a reseller," said Alex Price, GVP Global Alliances, Channel and Technology Ecosystem Strategy JDA. "We are committed to bringing the latest productivity improvement and problem-solving solutions to our customers worldwide with standard product adapters. Locus's innovative multi-bot solution represents the future of warehousing, and it has already proven itself in dozens of commercial deployments, including several for JDA. Through this partnership, we will ensure a faster time-to-value for our customers."

JDA Warehouse Management helps manufacturers, retailers, distributors and third-party logistics providers to thrive by providing the power to quickly adapt to change, and optimize and execute the tasks to get the right inventory, at the right location, at the right time. JDA Warehouse Management enables real-time optimization of key warehouse activities, allowing customers to deliver on increasingly aggressive service level expectations, while maintaining operational efficiencies and inventory quality and freshness concerns. JDA Warehouse Management customers have achieved substantial ROI, including fulfillment cost reductions of 10-50%, inventory visibility and accuracy near 100%, inventory reductions of 5-25%, and more.



Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. Customers, including DHL, GEODIS, Port Logistics Group, Verst Logistics, Radial, and others, are seeing doubling or tripling of fulfillment productivity with near-100% accuracy, while saving 30% or more in operating expenses. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

