Locus Robotics Brings Cutting-Edge Vector AMR Tech for Warehouses to Manifest 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, will showcase its innovative Vector AMR with multiple configuration options at Manifest 2024 on February 5-7 at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees will see live demos at Booth 501 showcasing Vector's versatility with flexible configuration options that enable intelligent, hi-volume productivity and efficiency to transform warehouse fulfillment efficiency.

"We're excited to demonstrate Locus's new Vector AMR as part of our powerful portfolio of proven automation solutions," said CEO Rick Faulk. "Our AMRs collaborate seamlessly alongside workers to enable retailers, 3PLs, and distribution centers to efficiently deliver for their customers and help meet surging order volumes, amid labor shortages."

On Tuesday, February 6th, join Gina Chung, Locus Vice President of Corporate Development for an engaging panel discussion on the "Seamless Integration of Robotics and Warehouse Technologies." Dive into the world of cutting-edge logistics and robotics technology featuring top experts from across the warehouse robotics industry.

Locus's industry-leading robotics and warehouse execution software efficiently manages unpredictable volumes and mitigates labor availability shortages to help brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators gain control to efficiently meet and exceed fulfillment goals.

The Locus solution offers retailers and 3PLs a proven, predictable, and cost-effective solution to meet growing demand, seamlessly scale operations, and deliver an exceptional customer experience despite ongoing labor challenges and rising order volumes.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful AI-driven, intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, an IFOY winner, and earning over 23 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfilment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 125+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 300+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfilment environments.

SOURCE Locus Robotics