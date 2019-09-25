Locus Robotics Continues Global Expansion, Advancing European Footprint

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced that Denis Niezgoda has joined the Locus team as Director of Business Development, European Union (EU) to lead Locus's European operations and initiatives. Before joining Locus, Niezgoda served as Robotics Accelerator Lead at DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation, responsible for identifying and implementing new technologies to drive innovation within DHL.

"Our recent expansion throughout the UK and EU markets with our CE certified solution has seen us add several new major 3PL and retail customers. We are thrilled to have Denis join our global team as we continue aggressive expansion across these growing markets," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Denis is an accomplished leader in the logistics space, with an impressive history of advancing critical innovative technical and operations solutions within DHL. We look forward to leveraging his background to help current and prospective Locus customers in the 3PL and retail sectors drive the same type of innovation in their fulfillment operations."

As Director of Business Development, EU, Niezgoda will continue to develop Locus's portfolio within the EU market, while also expanding and developing Locus's existing customer initiatives. Locus currently has the first three EU customer deployments underway with top retail/e-tail, third party logistics (3PL), and industrial specialty customers, including a global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution network and a global sports apparel manufacturer. The Company plans to announce additional partners and customers in coming months.

"I am excited to join Locus Robotics, a proven leader in the autonomous warehouse robotics market," said Niezgoda. "Locus's technology is unmatched in its ability to drive real productivity and efficiency results for retail and 3PL business, and I look forward to supporting the company as we continue to grow our footprint throughout Europe."

The EMEA warehouse robotics market is projected to reach $2.9 billion USD by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 53.8% according to a recent forecast by Interact Analysis. In addition, retail ecommerce sales in the EU-5—France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK—are expected to pass $325 billion this year, and surpass $400 billion in 2022, according to a 2019 analysis by eMarketer.

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning, CE-certified solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Related Links

http://www.locusrobotics.com

