Locus Robotics Named Leading Warehouse Robotics Company for 3rd Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be named one of the RBR50 in 2018 for the third year in a row," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "The growth and development that we have achieved over the last year has been incredible, and is clearly reflected in our rapidly growing customer base. We look forward to continuing to disrupt the exploding e-commerce fulfillment robotics market worldwide."

For seven years, the RBR50 list has been one of the most prestigious collections of industry leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems. Robotics Business Review researched multiple companies and their applications, reviewed numerous submissions, and identified this year's top 50 companies worth following. The list of honorees represents many different levels and facets of the competitive global robotics industry; identifying companies that are visionaries, trendsetters and companies to watch.

"We have seen a lot of companies entering the supply chain space lately," said Eugene Demaitre, Senior Editor at Robotics Business Review. "Locus Robotics is an RBR50 leader because its mobile robots are already in use, helping human warehouse workers meet the mounting demands of e-commerce order fulfillment."

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics transforms your productivity without transforming your warehouse. Locus's innovative, autonomous robots and patented collaborative, multi-bot picking methodology helps workers pick 2x-3x faster, with 100% accuracy and significantly less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This proven, powerful technology integrates easily into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting workflows. For more information visit www.locusrobotics.com.

ABOUT ROBOTICS BUSINESS REVIEW

Robotics Business Review provides actionable business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 list of leading robotics companies, and much more. Visit www.roboticsbusinessreview.com.





