Locus Robotics Named Top Warehouse Robotics Company for Fourth Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced that it has been named to Robotics Business Review 's 2019 RBR50 for the fourth consecutive year. The RBR50 is an international compilation of 50 of the most innovative and transformative robotics companies that have achieved commercial success in the past year.



"We are thrilled to be named to the RBR50 for the fourth year in a row," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This accolade is a testament to the incredible strides that Locus Robotics has taken this year to become the leader in autonomous mobile robots for warehouses. The market is growing at a record pace due to the tremendous pressure faced by global retailers and 3PLs to deliver in today's booming e-commerce economy. In 2018, Locus saw a massive uptick in the demand for our uniquely scalable, flexible multi-robot solution. We launched several new customer deployments with the world's leading 3PL and retail companies and helped them break new productivity records, especially during the 2018 Holiday peak season. We look forward to continued scale and growth in 2019."



For eight years, the RBR50 list has comprised the most influential public and private companies from commercial and industrial robotics categories, including component makers, collaborative robotics, autonomous mobile robots, artificial intelligence, healthcare and service robotics, and more. This year, Robotics Business Review partnered with industry analyst International Data Corporation (IDC) to select this year's winners. Robotics Business Review's editorial team and IDC researched and reviewed numerous submissions and selected the 2019 leading 50 companies based on their groundbreaking applications, market influence, and industry potential – with an eye towards representing many levels and facets of the global robotics ecosystem.

"We continue to be highly impressed with Locus Robotics as it innovates to transform warehouses and e-commerce fulfillment distribution centers through the use of autonomous mobile robots," said Keith Shaw, Editor-in-Chief of Robotics Business Review. "This is the fourth year that Locus has made the RBR50, proving its status as one of the top robotics companies in the world."

All of the 2019 RBR50 companies are listed in an exclusive database available to Robotics Business Review Insiders. A dedicated webcast later this year will also discuss this year's RBR50 selections. To access the complete 2019 RBR50 report, visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com .



ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.





ABOUT ROBOTICS BUSINESS REVIEW

Robotics Business Review provides actionable business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global news, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 list of leading robotics companies, and much more. Visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com .

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Related Links

http://www.locusrobotics.com

