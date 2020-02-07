Locus Robotics Passes 100 Million Units Picked for Global Retail and 3PL Partners, Breaking Warehouse AMR Robotics Industry Records

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics (www.locusrobotics.com), the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced they have crossed the 100 million units picked milestone. Locus is the first company to reach this mark in the warehouse AMR industry's history.

"We are excited to have reached this significant milestone – one that showcases the tremendous impact that our revolutionary, multi-bot fulfillment solution is having on productivity and throughput for our customers worldwide," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "This marks a significant moment in the industry. We continue to see tremendous year on year growth, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in 2020 and beyond."



The record-breaking 100 millionth pick took place at the DHL Supply Chain fulfillment facility in Hanover, PA, at 5:38 AM ET on Tuesday, February 4th.

"LocusBots have been a great addition to our family," said Eric Stipp, General Manager, DHL Hanover. "They're not only helpful in sharing the workload and ensuring that the team is exceeding pick numbers, but they're also fun to work with."

Worldwide e-commerce sales topped $3.5 trillion in 2019 and are expected to nearly double by 2023 to more than $6.5 billion (Statistica). Locus's collaborative robots drive productivity to ensure that retail companies and third-party logistics (3PL) providers can keep up with consumer demand and meet fulfillment goals in today's booming retail landscape, despite the widespread scarcity of warehouse labor. Customers, including DHL, GEODIS, Port Logistics, Verst Logistics, SANDOW, Marleylilly, and Radial, are consistently achieving 2X to 3X improvements in productivity when deploying the Locus solution.



About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About DHL Supply Chain

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL's family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e- commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016. For more information, visit www.dhl.com.

SOURCE Locus Robotics

Related Links

http://www.locusrobotics.com

