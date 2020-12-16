Locus Robotics Picks Record-Breaking 70M Units During 2020 Holiday Shopping Period

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the industry leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today released its annual CyberWeek e-commerce fulfillment productivity report, announcing more than 70 million units picked on behalf of its global retail and third-party logistics customers, a 250% increase over last year. This increase reflects the explosion of e-commerce, accelerated by the pandemic, the shift to warehouse fulfillment automation to offset labor shortages, and Locus's ability to deliver high fulfillment productivity and a fast ROI.

"Robotics and automation are experiencing sharp growth, driven by increased e-commerce and online ordering, and accelerated by COVID-19. Locus addresses our customers' greatest pain points: the increased need for available labor, fulfillment cost efficiency, and the flexibility to quickly scale for seasonal volume spikes." said Rick Faulk, Chief Executive Officer of Locus Robotics.

The Locus solution reached the 300 million pick milestone, picking over 200 million units in 2020 alone. Locus's comprehensive solution featuring patented, proprietary software, intuitive user interface, and rich management reporting dramatically improves the efficiency of both outbound ('picking') fulfillment and inbound ('putaway/replenishment'), quickly and easily deploying into both greenfield and brownfield warehouses. Acting as a coordinated fleet, the robots autonomously navigate a warehouse, dynamically adjusting their paths and collaborating with workers. Locus's proprietary algorithms dynamically allocate picker workload to optimize productivity and minimize unproductive walking.

A record $270 billion online global sales took place from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to Salesforce.com and Adobe Analytics Data. US Black Friday sales reached $9 billion, up 21.6%, and US Cyber Monday Sales hit $10.8 billion, up 15.1% -- the largest online shopping day in US history.

Locus robots are easily configured to carry a wide variety of products. Patented technology automatically recognizes workers, changing the robot's large screen display to show information in the worker's preferred language. This facilitates greater productivity and reduced error rates. Locus's innovative 'Gamification' feature displays individual performance statistics to help motivate workers to meet shift or departmental goals. The Locus solution includes rich, real-time analytics, dashboards, and reporting to customers to assist managers in maximizing productivity and support continuous improvement in their operations.

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

