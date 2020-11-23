Locus Robotics Reaches Picking Milestone Of 250M Units For Global Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, And 3PL Customers As Black Friday Approaches

Locus's 250M pick milestone reflects the rapidly growing volumes at customer sites throughout this pandemic-impacted year, with some customers' daily orders often reaching Black Friday levels. Across the installed base, Locus is now regularly exceeding volume levels of 1 million picks per day.

"Our extraordinary productivity stats underscore the critical value Locus brings to our partners around the world who are facing rising volumes and limited labor availability," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "With the pandemic, the 2020 holiday season is presenting challenges to fulfillment businesses everywhere. As consumers purchase – and return – many goods online, our ability to support both picking and putaway delivers tremendous flexibility and value to our customers, while providing the significant productivity improvements they demand."

In addition to enhancing productivity, the Locus solution helps to enforce social distancing health safety measures by minimizing worker-to-worker interaction in warehouse environments, significantly reducing worker absences and attrition.

"Our ongoing work using robotics in our warehouses, and our partnership with Locus continues to be important to the success of our e-commerce business, ensuring that our fulfillment center operations are optimized even in the face of seasonal peaks and COVID-19," said Adam Coventry, Head of Warehousing, Boots UK.

Coincident with reaching this new volume milestone, Locus also marks its 5th birthday this month. Over that time, Locus has seen significant acceleration of adoption and scale within its growing customer base.

Locus Robotics' industry-leading robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet higher order volumes and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. Global customers, including CEVA, DHL, Boots UK, GEODIS, Port Logistics Group, Verst Logistics, Radial, and others, are doubling or tripling their fulfillment productivity while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Locus robots may be integrated as easily into existing warehouse infrastructures as into new warehouses without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

