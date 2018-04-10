Locus Robotics Releases Third Generation of Advanced Navigation System at MODEX 2018

"Locus Robotics Advanced Navigation 3.0™ addresses one of the most challenging aspects of fulfillment robotics and automation: the dynamic nature of the warehouse," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "LRAN3 enables LocusBots to actively adapt to minute-by-minute changes within a facility, identifying obstacles and navigating tactically around them, to successfully complete their mission."

LRAN3 is the next advancement of Locus's groundbreaking LRAN technology, unveiled at PROMAT 2017. In addition to continuous robotic adaptation functionality, LRAN3 introduces superior proxemics navigation, allowing LocusBots to navigate more smoothly with tighter tolerances, creating a truly collaborative, highly scalable human-robot workforce that does not compromise worker comfort or safety.

Locus is hosting live, interactive demonstrations of LRAN3 at booth #B4277 at MODEX 2018, the leading trade show for the supply chain, manufacturing and distribution industries. The company's booth simulates a real warehouse environment, showcasing how multiple LocusBots are able to work safely and collaboratively with attendee "pickers" on a traditional pick floor, as well as in a mezzanine environment – spaces that are often highly dynamic and congested, and densely packed with merchandise, transport equipment and personnel.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics has quickly become the leading warehouse robotics provider for retailers and third-party logistics (3PL) operators looking to meet the shifting demands of the booming e-commerce market, expected to grow by 20% (CAGR) to become a $4 trillion global market by 2020 (Nielson). Locus's award-winning, innovative, autonomous robots work collaboratively alongside workers, helping them pick 2X-3X faster, with near-100% accuracy compared to traditional picking systems. The company's proven, powerful technology – used by clients including DHL Supply Chain and GEODIS – easily integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting existing workflows.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About MODEX 2018

MODEX 2018, held April 9-12, 2018 in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, is the premier showcase of supply chain, manufacturing and distribution solutions in North America. The event brings together leading experts from the industry, and will provide attendees access to over 800 of the latest technology solutions and innovations including material handling equipment and systems packaging, containers, and shipping equipment; inventory management and controlling technologies, and more.

For more information visit www.modexshow.com.

