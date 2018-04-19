Locus Robotics to Lead Session on Disruption in Warehouse Fulfillment at Home Delivery World Expo 2018 in Atlanta, GA

Karen Leavitt, CMO, will be leading a session entitled, "4 Keys to Warehouse Fulfillment Success". Her presentation will discuss transformation in the supply chain, and the economic benefits of implementing technology - including collaborative robotics - for third party logistics providers and retailers looking to maximize productivity, solve for labor shortages, and efficiently manage seasonally fluctuating order volumes.

"Our robots are cool, but cool doesn't pay the bills in the warehouse," said Karen Leavitt. "Our customers seek innovation not for technology's sake, but because they have an urgent need to solve real-world problems."

"We're seeing that technology in the space is rapidly maturing and has already proved its worth to customers in the form of business productivity," said John Santagate, Research Director, Service Robotics at IDC. "Customers no longer see technology as an end in itself but insist on – and are seeing – measurable economic benefits."

Leavitt has over twenty years of experience in the technology industry, developing innovative, creative and effective marketing programs for a wide range of companies, from start-ups to Fortune 10000 public companies. She also serves as the dynamic and articulate corporate spokesperson for Locus, before press, analysts, customers, partners and investors.

Locus Robotics transforms your productivity without transforming your warehouse. Locus's innovative, autonomous robots work collaboratively alongside workers, helping them pick 2x-5x faster, with near-100% accuracy, and less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This proven, powerful technology integrates easily into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting workflows. For more information visit www.locusrobotics.com.

While there are many retailer conferences in the US, Home Delivery World is one of the leading exhibitions for retailers looking to optimize their businesses through supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, warehousing and transportation. Home Delivery World covers the entire delivery cycle, from warehousing to the customer's doorstep. For more information, visit www.terrapinn.com/conference/home-delivery-world.

