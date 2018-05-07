Locus Robotics to Participate in Live, Onstage Demo at JDA FOCUS 2018

"The seamless integration of JDA's WMS allows Locus to deploy our robotics system into an existing warehouse operation in just days instead of weeks," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We've already picked millions of orders for our customers, doubling worker productivity while improving order accuracy and speed."

Via live demonstration – complete with multiple robots – Faulk and Desikan Madhavanur, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of JDA, explained how the plug-in integration of JDA software with Locus's system allows warehouse operators to easily implement autonomous mobile robots quickly and efficiently to meet growing e-commerce demand and gain a competitive edge.

"We're looking forward to giving our customers a first-hand glimpse into some of the innovations we are working on that will enable the connected, intelligent, and autonomous supply chain of the future at JDA FOCUS 2018 this week," said Madhavanur. "This demonstration in collaboration with Locus will dramatically change the way in which warehouse operators work, driving significant increases in efficiency, accuracy and productivity."

Following the main stage presentation, guests will be able to view live demos of the JDA and Locus integration in the Innovation Zone area at JDA Focus.

Locus Robotics transforms your productivity without transforming your warehouse. Locus's innovative, autonomous robots work collaboratively alongside workers, helping them pick 2x-5x faster, with near-100% accuracy, and less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This proven, powerful technology integrates easily into existing warehouse infrastructure without disrupting workflows. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

