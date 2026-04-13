LODESTAR LAUNCHES AS INDEPENDENT BRAND FOR OLD REPUBLIC'S THIRD-PARTY ADMINISTRATOR BUSINESS

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced the launch of Lodestar Claims & Risk Services, Inc. ("Lodestar") as an independent brand and standalone operating company within Old Republic, marking the first time in more than 30 years that the organization's third-party administrator (TPA) business will operate with its own distinct identity in the marketplace. Previously part of PMA Companies, the business operated as the insurance carrier's TPA division.

Lodestar is a top 10 national TPA providing claims administration and risk services to middle-market and large employers, national carriers, and distribution partners across all 50 states. The transition reflects a strategic decision by Old Republic to position its TPA business for continued growth and expanded market visibility, while enabling Lodestar to further strengthen its role as a national provider of claims and risk services and deepen relationships with clients.

"This step reflects Old Republic's commitment to positioning its operating companies for long-term success," said Craig Smiddy, Chief Executive Officer of Old Republic. "Establishing Lodestar as a standalone brand strengthens its ability to grow as a national TPA while continuing to deliver consistent, high-quality service to clients."

"As Lodestar, we have the opportunity to more clearly define our role in the marketplace while continuing to deliver the claims expertise and service our clients rely on," said Michael MacAulay, President of Lodestar Claims & Risk Services, Inc. "Operating as a standalone organization allows us to build on more than three decades of experience and reinforces our focus on helping clients navigate complex claims and risk challenges."

Lodestar's operations, leadership team, and service model remain unchanged. Clients and partners will continue working with the same claims professionals and teams they rely on today.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates a diverse group of property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.





At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]







SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation