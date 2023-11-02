Loeb Funds $12 Million in Term Loans in Q3 to Help Three Companies Shore Up Their Working Capital Needs and Exit Traditional Banks

Loeb's quick, covenant-free M&E Term Loans empower three businesses to thrive, no matter their financial obstacles

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb's clients continue to prosper thanks to its commitment to support companies in transitional financial states. In Q3 of 2023 alone, Loeb funded more than $12 Million in machinery and equipment term loans. By extracting working capital from their existing M&E, these three businesses will continue to operate without missing a beat.

Loeb helps 3 clients extract working capital With Term Loans totaling $12MM in Q3 2023.

Loeb's team worked hard to provide hassle-free financing with flexible terms and quick closings. The team is committed to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals and looks forward to what the future will bring for these companies.

Loan Details:

$6 Million to a Metalworking company to expand their business

to a Metalworking company to expand their business $3.6 Million to a Waste Transportation company to invest in growth

to a Waste Transportation company to invest in growth $2.5 Million to a company to refinance an existing loan and extract working capital

"Q3 of 2023 saw growing demand for alternative, covenant-free funding that we are readily able to provide," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "In this economic cycle, we've seen, firsthand, banks tightening their lending standards, making it more important than ever for alternative lenders like Loeb to stand ready to provide financing."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

