Loeb Funds $12 Million in Term Loans in Q3 to Help Three Companies Shore Up Their Working Capital Needs and Exit Traditional Banks

News provided by

Loeb

02 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

Loeb's quick, covenant-free M&E Term Loans empower three businesses to thrive, no matter their financial obstacles

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb's clients continue to prosper thanks to its commitment to support companies in transitional financial states. In Q3 of 2023 alone, Loeb funded more than $12 Million in machinery and equipment term loans. By extracting working capital from their existing M&E, these three businesses will continue to operate without missing a beat.

Continue Reading
Loeb helps 3 clients extract working capital With Term Loans totaling $12MM in Q3 2023.
Loeb helps 3 clients extract working capital With Term Loans totaling $12MM in Q3 2023.

Loeb's team worked hard to provide hassle-free financing with flexible terms and quick closings. The team is committed to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals and looks forward to what the future will bring for these companies.

Loan Details:

  • $6 Million to a Metalworking company to expand their business
  • $3.6 Million to a Waste Transportation company to invest in growth
  • $2.5 Million to a company to refinance an existing loan and extract working capital

"Q3 of 2023 saw growing demand for alternative, covenant-free funding that we are readily able to provide," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "In this economic cycle, we've seen, firsthand, banks tightening their lending standards, making it more important than ever for alternative lenders like Loeb to stand ready to provide financing."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

Visit us at loebequipment.com 

Press Release Contact:
Eric Schwartz
[email protected]
773-548-4131

SOURCE Loeb

Also from this source

New Talent Bolsters Loeb's Team: Carolyn McClure and Matt DelGuidice Join the Fold

New Talent Bolsters Loeb's Team: Carolyn McClure and Matt DelGuidice Join the Fold

Loeb is thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned professionals, Carolyn McClure, and Matt DelGuidice, to its team. Both Carolyn and Matt...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.