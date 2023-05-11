Loeb Leadership and Canyon Ranch Enter an Exclusive Partnership and Provide Organizational and Leadership Retreats

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership, a leading global leadership development firm, is proud to announce that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Canyon Ranch destination resorts. This partnership will offer clients the unique opportunity to hold organizational and senior leadership retreats at any of Canyon Ranch's three destination locations.

Canyon Ranch is a world-renowned destination spa and resort that offers guests a peaceful and luxurious environment to relax, recharge, and reconnect. With locations in Lenox, Massachusetts, Tucson, Arizona, and Woodside, California, Canyon Ranch is the perfect backdrop for leadership retreats. The serene and tranquil atmosphere of each location, coupled with Loeb Leadership's proven track record of delivering high-quality leadership and organizational retreats, creates an ideal environment for executives to focus on strategy and growth.

Loeb Leadership's partnership with Canyon Ranch provides clients with a transformational experience tailored to their organization's specific needs. The firm's team of experienced facilitators and coaches will work with clients to design a program that aligns with their objectives, culture, and leadership style. Clients and organizations can expect to see benefits such as improved strategic planning, stronger collaboration and engagement, improved employee morale, and enhanced leadership effectiveness.

"We are thrilled to partner with Canyon Ranch, one of the world's most recognized and respected destinations for wellness and rejuvenation," said Natalie Loeb, Founder and Co-CEO of Loeb Leadership. "Our partnership will provide our clients with a bespoke experience that offers the perfect combination of personal and professional growth and renewal."

Loeb Leadership's retreats at Canyon Ranch offer a range of activities that promote physical, emotional, and mental wellness. Guests can participate in mindfulness and meditation sessions, yoga and fitness classes, spa treatments, healthy dining options, and outdoor activities such as hiking and biking. These activities are designed to help executives disconnect from the stresses of daily life and reconnect with their inner selves.

"Canyon Ranch is excited to partner with Loeb Leadership to support the growth and success of clients with our world-renowned amenities and integrative approach to wellness," said Naomi Rose, Director of Partnership Accounts at Canyon Ranch. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing guests with unique and transformative experiences that promote physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing."

Canyon Ranch's three locations offer a variety of accommodations to suit any client's needs, from luxury suites to private residences. All rooms are designed to provide guests with a comfortable, luxurious stay that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can also take advantage of Canyon Ranch's world-class spa facilities, which offer a range of treatments and services that promote physical and emotional well-being.

Loeb Leadership's retreats at Canyon Ranch offer a retreat experience that is unmatched in the industry. Clients will leave feeling refreshed, recharged, and better equipped to lead their organizations to success.

Loeb Leadership, a certified woman-owned business, is a leadership development firm that provides coaching, training, consulting, and professional development of the highest quality to leaders and managers in the legal industry and beyond. Loeb Leadership's mission is to develop extraordinary and inclusive leaders and workplace cultures. In addition to established workshops and assessments, Loeb Leadership's services are highly consultative and support a diverse offering of professional development opportunities. Loeb Leadership is based in Marlboro, NJ, and with over eighty coaches, facilitators, and consultants, offers services and training all over the world.

