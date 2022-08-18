Loeb Leadership Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of the Coach's Counsel Column in the Practising Law Institute (PLI) Chronicle

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Coach's Counsel Column, a monthly column in the Practising Law Institute (PLI) Chronicle: Insights and Perspectives for the Legal Community.

The Coach's Counsel is a monthly column that helps professionals in the legal industry explore solutions for challenges relating to leadership, emotional intelligence, collaboration, relationship and team management, effective communication, and self-awareness.

Certified WBENC

Each month, questions are submitted anonymously by PLI PLUS readers and answered by two of Loeb Leadership's executive leadership coaches, Natalie Loeb, MS, Founder and CEO of Loeb Leadership, and David B. Sarnoff, Esq., ACC, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Loeb Leadership.

Both Loeb and Sarnoff began their early careers in the legal industry and have since dedicated many years to encouraging diversity, equity, inclusion, and exemplary leadership within the community. As longtime partners and readers of the PLI Chronicle, the duo was pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the publication on a regular basis.

Loeb and Sarnoff call themselves "EXCELS," an acronym for Executive Coaches Exploring Leadership Solutions. In their column, the coaches offer invaluable insight and guidance to the legal community on topics such as the need for equitable feedback, becoming an inclusive leader, proactive communication, advocating for attorney mental health, and many others.

"It has been a pleasure working and collaborating with our team at the PLI Chronicle," says Sarnoff. "We have enjoyed answering every question our readers have asked and look forward to answering many more."

"We are so grateful for the opportunity this column has given us to connect with the legal industry on a deeper level," adds Loeb.

You can view the complete archive of the Coach's Counsel Column on PLI PLUS. You can also visit www.LoebLeadership.com to learn more about the coaches, leadership coaching and development, and other services they offer.

Loeb Leadership, a certified women owned business, is a leadership development firm that provides coaching, training, consulting, and professional development of the highest quality to leaders and managers in the legal industry and beyond. In addition to established workshops and assessments, Loeb Leadership's coaching and training services are highly consultative and support a diverse offering of professional development opportunities. Loeb Leadership is based in Marlboro, NJ, and with over eighty coaches, facilitators, and consultants, offers services and training all over the world.

Media Contact: Gordon Loeb

Direct: 732-740-2611

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.loebleadership.com

SOURCE Loeb Leadership