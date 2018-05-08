Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2018.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with three publicly-traded subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP); and two non-public operating subsidiaries: Loews Hotels & Co. and Consolidated Container Company LLC. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

