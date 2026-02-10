LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Loews Corporation

Feb 10, 2026, 11:08 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2026. 

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com

SOURCE Loews Corporation

