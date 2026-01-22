Loews Hotels & Co Announces Americana by Loews Hotels in Arlington, Texas

Set to replace the existing Sheraton Arlington Hotel, Americana by Loews Hotels represents a significant evolution for the market and for the brand. A "ground-shaking" event, where the existing hotel will be demolished, is planned for early June, marking the official start of construction on the new Americana by Loews Hotel this summer.

Americana by Loews Hotels will be the brand's 28th property, and its name pays tribute to the iconic Americana Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida — a Loews landmark that opened in 1956. The term "Americana" embodies the spirit of American hospitality, a hallmark of Loews Hotels for decades. This new, contemporary addition to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is designed to honor the past, embrace the present, and shape the future: celebrating Loews' rich heritage in refined hospitality, joining two existing world-class properties in Arlington's Sports and Entertainment District today, and creating a best-in-class destination for tomorrow's travelers.

"This project reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth," said Alex Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loews Hotels & Co. "Americana by Loews Hotels honors our heritage while looking ahead, bringing together scale, service excellence, and design to support group and leisure travelers alike. As our third hotel in Arlington, it also marks an important milestone for Loews as owner, operator, and developer."

The hotel will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, and standard room sizes ranging from 350 to 400 square feet. Designed with meetings and events at its core, the property will offer more than 83,000 square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including a 10,000-square foot, Event Barn, positioning it as a premier destination for large-scale gatherings.

Meeting and Event Highlights Include:

Interior Meeting Space - 44,789 SF Total

Grand Ballroom: 17,337 SF

Event Barn: 10,000 SF

Junior Ballroom: 6,808 SF

Breakout Rooms: 10,644 SF

Pre-function space: ~24,000 SF (excluded from total)

Exterior Meeting Space - 38,651 SF Total

Event Lawn: 23,820 SF

Pool Terrace: 7,633 SF

Junior Ballroom Terrace: 2,760 SF

Three-Meal Terrace: 2,272 SF

Grand Ballroom & Boardroom Terrace: 2,168 SF

Americana by Loews Hotels – Arlington, TX deepens the company's presence in the Arlington market and reinforces its strategy to invest in destinations where it can deliver long-term value for guests, partners, and the surrounding community. With the opening of the third hotel, the Loews Hotels & Co campus in Arlington will have a total of 1,695 guest rooms and more than 374,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S., including eleven hotels at Universal Orlando Resort with three new hotels that opened in 2025 as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Loews Hotels & Co