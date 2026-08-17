Loftware CPO Michelle Northey Wins 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award

Award recognizes leadership in building connected and scalable supply chain solutions that improve collaboration, compliance, and efficiency

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, a global leader in product identification and supply chain collaboration, today announced that Chief Product Officer Michelle Northey has been named a recipient of the 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award in the Trailblazers category. The award recognizes exceptional women who are driving innovation, advancing the supply chain industry, and delivering measurable business impact.

As Chief Product Officer, Northey leads Loftware's global product strategy, product management, product marketing, user experience, and learning experience. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's vision for better connected supply chains through innovations such as Loftware Connect, which enables enterprises and their trading partners to collaborate more effectively, accelerate supplier onboarding, improve product identification accuracy, strengthen compliance, and increase visibility across complex global operations.

"Michelle has been instrumental in transforming how our customers connect, collaborate, and innovate," said Jim Bureau, President & CEO of Loftware. "Her ability to work with customer challenges and transform them into scalable, forward-looking solutions has helped position Loftware at the forefront of supply chain transformation. This recognition is a testament to her vision, leadership, and commitment to driving meaningful value for our customers."

With more than 25 years of enterprise SaaS product leadership experience, Northey has built a reputation for defining bold product strategies and delivering business results. Since joining Loftware, she has transformed the Product organization into a strategic innovation engine focused on customer outcomes, platform growth, and AI-enabled innovation.

Among her recent achievements, Northey led the strategy and launch of Loftware Connect, advanced connected packaging capabilities to strengthen product traceability and consumer experiences, and established a customer-centric operating model that drives product innovation. Under Northey's leadership, Loftware solutions have helped customers achieve significant operational and compliance impact, including average savings of $1.3 million in operations costs and $750,000 in avoided regulatory fines per event.

Northey is also leading Loftware's AI product strategy by embedding AI and intelligence more deeply into both the product roadmap and internal product execution to improve productivity, decision-making, and customer value. This includes advancing AI-driven automation, intelligent insights, and enablement capabilities that help businesses strengthen regulatory readiness, enhance traceability, and improve operational efficiency across increasingly complex global supply chains.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition alongside so many inspiring women who are shaping the future of supply chains," said Northey. "This award reflects the incredible collaboration of our teams, our customers, and our partners. Together, we're helping organizations build more adaptive, resilient, and intelligent supply chains that improve performance and efficiency at scale."

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Awards celebrate leaders who are making significant contributions to the industry through innovation, leadership, mentorship, and measurable business impact. Northey's recognition underscores Loftware's continued commitment to advancing technologies that help organizations modernize product identification, improve supply chain collaboration, and navigate an increasingly volatile global marketplace.

For more information on career opportunities at Loftware, visit the Loftware careers page.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global leader in product identification. Our cloud-based solutions power real-time collaboration, ensure compliance, improve authenticity, and deliver supply chain traceability from product development to consumer engagement. We provide scalable, data-driven labeling and packaging technologies that help companies boost speed to market, enhance efficiency, and connect physical products to digital experiences. Trusted by global brands and backed by over 40 years of innovation, Loftware supports customers across industries with offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore.

Media contact for Loftware: Laura Hindley, Principal Manager, PR & Content, [email protected]

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.