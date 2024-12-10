LOG Pharma Primary Packaging to Launch New Barrier Eco Line at Pharmapack Europe 2025

New product line cuts costs and optimizes oxygen scavenging for eco-friendly barrier bottle.

ASHDOT YA'ACOV ICHUD, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOG Pharma Primary Packaging, a leading global provider of innovative packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, will showcase its groundbreaking barrier eco line for innovative and generic drug companies, at Pharmapack Europe 2025, which will take place on January 22–23, 2025 in Paris, France.

The new eco line packaging solution significantly reduces production costs of eco-friendly barrier bottles and offers optimal moisture and oxygen protection for pharmaceuticals. Leveraging LOG's proven expertise in innovative pharma-grade polymers and cutting-edge technologies, the barrier eco bottles enhance its range of world-class barrier packaging solutions.

LOG has used innovative pharma-grade HEALTH + resins, powered by Dow, a leading global materials science company. Combined with superior gas barrier properties, this development has allowed LOG to reduce bottle weight by up to 30% without compromising on WVTR (Water Vapor Transmission Rate).

At Stand A97 in Hall 7.2, LOG will showcase the barrier eco line alongside its other barrier packaging solutions for moisture sensitive, oral, and oxygen-sensitive formulations.

"The new Eco Line product family demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable, eco-friendly barrier bottles at competitive prices," said LOG's chief executive officer Shaul Bassi. "Our R&D team has developed a series of barrier bottles that provide exceptional protection against oxygen and moisture while being environmentally friendly and reducing costs significantly."

During the Pharmapack Europe event, Ora Gilboa, VP R&D at LOG, will hold a presentation entitled "Barrier Bottles & Sustainability: Can we Have Them Both?" which will focus on explaining how the LOG team overcame the challenges of developing eco-friendly bottle while maintaining its barrier properties.

To schedule a meeting at Pharmapack Europe 2025 click here.

About LOG Pharma Primary

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging has been serving the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, offering a wide range of standard and customized packaging solutions. The company operates a manufacturing site in Israel and one in Hungary.

LOG is dedicated to innovation and high quality, ensuring that its products meet the rigorous demands of the pharmaceutical sector. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology, LOG remains at the forefront of the industry, providing reliable and high-quality packaging solutions to its clients worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://logpac.com/

Contact

Noam Nahari

VP Marketing & Business Development

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging

+972-50-7429429

[email protected]

SOURCE LOG Pharma Primary Packaging