LOG Pharma to Showcase Barrier Eco Packaging Powered by DOW HEALTH+ Polymers at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

LOG's sustainable barrier line combines performance and cost efficiency for protection against moisture and oxygen

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOG Pharma Primary Packaging is joining forces with Dow, one of the world's leading materials science companies, to present LOG's innovative barrier eco line at CPHI Frankfurt 2025, taking place on October 28–30.

The barrier eco line, which will be displayed together with LOG's other packaging solutions at Stand 8.0D74, Zone Packaging, combines sustainability, performance and cost efficiency.

By applying Dow's advanced pharma-grade HEALTH+ HDPE resins, LOG has created bottles that offer excellent protection against gas, moisture and oxygen. This means formulations stay stable and safe, without using more material than needed.

These bottles are 30% lighter while still delivering superior moisture barrier performance, twice as effective as standard HDPE containers. The product has friendlier carbon footprint, while cutting production and shipping costs.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, protecting sensitive drug formulations is non-negotiable. Oxygen or moisture ingress can degrade active ingredients, harming efficacy and shelf life. LOG's solution offers strong barrier performance with less material.

The global barrier resins market is projected to grow from 12.4$ billion in 2021 to 16.6$ billion by 2026, with Dow as one of the key players.

"Collaborating with LOG Pharma has shown what's possible when shared vision meets advanced materials science. By using our innovative pharma-grade HEALTH+ Polymers, LOG has brought to life a bottle that is 30% lighter while maintaining superior gas and moisture barrier performance," said Zshelyz Jaynelle Lee, EMEA Senior Marketing Manager at Dow. "Together, we're driving innovation that protects sensitive formulations and advances sustainable pharmaceutical packaging."

"Our mission at LOG is to make pharmaceutical packaging both sustainable and affordable. By combining our expertise with Dow's innovative resins, we can deliver barrier solutions that truly protect sensitive medicines while supporting our customers' environmental goals," said Noam Nahari, VP Marketing and Business Development at LOG Pharma.

About LOG Pharma Primary Packaging

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging has been serving the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, offering a wide range of standard and customized packaging solutions. The company operates a manufacturing site in Israel and one in Hungary and is part of Perlen Packaging.

For more information and to schedule a meeting at CPHI 2025, visit: https://logpac.com/

