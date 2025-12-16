LOG to Present Eco Sustainable Barrier Packaging at Pharmapack Europe 2026

The company's next generation barrier technology is designed to support stability, efficiency, and sustainability goals.

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOG Pharma Primary Packaging will showcase its advanced sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions at Pharmapack Europe 2026, held January 21 to 22 in Paris, France.

The company will exhibit at Hall 4, Stand B28, its Eco barrier together with LOG's full range of primary medicine packaging solutions. Eco has also been selected for the Pharmapack Product Spotlight Gallery, a dedicated space that highlights innovative solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Eco combines high performance with responsible material use. Powered by Dow HEALTH+ pharma grade resins, Eco was designed for manufacturers that want reliable moisture and oxygen protection in a lighter, more resource efficient container. The bottle structure supports up to 30 percent weight reduction compared to first standard bottles while maintaining strong barrier performance. This supports a lower environmental footprint without affecting the protection needed for sensitive formulations.

Eco's optimized multilayer structure can reduce bottle costs by more than 50%, helping pharmaceutical companies simplify stability planning, reduce reliance on desiccants or oxygen scavengers, and speed up formulation development.

"Eco represents our commitment to practical sustainability," said Noam Nahari, VP Marketing and Business Development at LOG Pharma. "It gives pharmaceutical companies the protection they expect while helping them reduce material use and overall environmental impact. Pharmapack Europe is the right place to show what this technology can achieve."

Pharmaceutical packaging must address the growing challenge of active pharmaceutical ingredients that are sensitive to moisture and oxygen. LOG data shows that up to 90% of APIs are moisture sensitive. LOG's portfolio meets this need with advanced solutions for solids and liquids, available in sizes from 15 ml to 1500 ml.

About LOG Pharma Primary Packaging

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging has been serving the global pharmaceutical industry for more than 50 years, offering a wide range of standard and customized packaging solutions. The company operates a manufacturing site in Israel and one in Hungary and is part of Perlen Packaging.

