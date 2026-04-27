Logic Launches Spec-Driven Platform for Fully Managed AI Agents

SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logic, Inc. today launched a spec-driven platform for fully managed AI agents. Teams describe what they want an agent to do in a natural-language spec, and Logic handles the rest: spinning up infrastructure, processing inputs and files, and taking action across business systems.

More than 250 organizations have signed up to use Logic, collectively running over 4 million agent executions across healthcare, e-commerce, public safety, SaaS, and fintech. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA certified.

"Two years ago, every team shipping an AI feature was also building LLM infrastructure from scratch," said Steve Krenzel, CEO and co-founder. "That work is becoming a commodity, and that's a good thing. Logic goes further: write a spec, and you never touch sessions, memory, tool routing, or model orchestration. The plumbing isn't your problem anymore."

Logic gives engineering teams everything they need to ship production-grade agents in a single day: typed inputs and outputs, automatic API exposure, synthetic test generation, immutable version control, and comprehensive observability. The platform scales from one agent to an entire fleet. Agents connect to external services via MCP, process 130+ document formats, search a knowledge library, and can be triggered by web UI, email, MCP, or API calls.

Unlike single-provider platforms, Logic routes across OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google so teams can balance quality, latency, and cost without locking into one vendor's uptime or rate limits.

On IFBench, Allen AI's benchmark for precise instruction following, Logic scored 83.3%, the highest on the Artificial Analysis leaderboard and a 7.1-point lift over the same model (Gemini 3.1 Pro) called without Logic.

One California-based healthcare customer uses Logic to automate clinical administration, including insurance prior authorizations. A senior engineering leader there said: "We spent hours per patient on chart review and paperwork that followed the same rules every time. Logic handles extraction and form completion now, and because everything is versioned and auditable, our compliance team put it in the critical path."

Logic is available today with a free tier. Paid plans start at $49/month.

About Logic

Logic is a spec-driven platform for fully managed AI agents that helps engineering teams ship production AI without building LLM infrastructure. Founded in 2024 by Steve Krenzel (CEO) and Jess Garms (CTO), backed by Founders' Co-op, Audacious, and Ali Partovi's Neo. Headquartered in Seattle, WA.

SOURCE Logic, Inc.